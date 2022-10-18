Chamisa sends condolences to Mnangagwa after death of grandson

News / National

by Staff reporter

LOSS of a loved one is such a painful and sad moment. My deepest condolences to the @edmnangagwa family on the tragic loss of their beloved grandson,Yasha. Our prayers are with the family during this very difficult time. May Yasha's soul Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/VtaSfCWekZ — nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) October 23, 2022

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa has conveyed condolences to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, following the death of the latter's grandson Yasha.In a tweet, Chamisa reached out to Mnangagwa, saying:"LOSS of a loved one is such a painful and sad moment. My deepest condolences to the Mnangagwa family on the tragic loss of their beloved grandson, Yasha. Our prayers are with the family during this very difficult time. May Yasha's soul Rest In Peace."