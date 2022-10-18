Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa sends condolences to Mnangagwa after death of grandson

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa has conveyed condolences to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, following the death of the latter's grandson Yasha.

In a tweet, Chamisa reached out to Mnangagwa, saying:

"LOSS of a loved one is such a painful and sad moment. My deepest condolences to the Mnangagwa family on the tragic loss of their beloved grandson, Yasha. Our prayers are with the family during this very difficult time. May Yasha's soul Rest In Peace."




