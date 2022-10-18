Latest News Editor's Choice


ZDF's free medical services charm villagers

by Staff reporter
The Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) will continue to work with ordinary people for the attainment of national goals and interests, Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, has said.

She said this last week after over 80 people received free eye cataract extraction operation while several hundred others received various medical treatments in Mashonaland Central this month, during the ZDF medical outreach programme. The programme was part of the exercise dubbed "ROUT II", meant to refine the capabilities of the ZDF in fulfilment of its constitutional mandate of safeguarding the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Zimbabwe.

The first edition of the exercise was held in Masvingo province last year.

Officially opening the medical outreach at Mt Darwin Hospital, Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said the ZDF and masses enjoy a long relationship characterised by national development.

"The ZDF is and remains a people's force that will continue to work with the people for the prosperity of this beautiful country for future generations," she said.

"Today we are witnessing a great job that our defence forces' health personnel were doing this past month that has benefited our people who needed to travel distances to get eye and other medical operations." Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said the ZDF would remain committed to ensuring peace in the country for the attainment of national aspirations and development.

"No nation will develop without peace. It is because of these men and women in uniform that we are enjoying peace and tranquillity. "Many developmental programmes are on their way as we move to attaining our President's vision (of an upper middle income society)," she said. Turning to landmine clearance, Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said the ZDF had cleared large areas in the province, resulting in more land being freed for economic purposes.

"We are aware that landmines remain a menace in the province. The forces have done extremely well to recover vast areas on infected lands which some are now using for many purposes," she said. Turning to the gas project in Muzarabani, Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said with the exploration of gas and oil in the Dande basin by Invictus Energy, was poised to transform the economy.

Zimbabwe National Army Director Health Services, Colonel Philip Katsande, said they will continue to engage communities on various health problems they face. A beneficiary of the programme, Mr Jani Ndlovu (59) of Dande who had a 20-year cataract removed, said he never dreamed that one day he could be operated.

"After 20 years, today I am finally happy that the cataract has been removed. This programme has served me. We thank the ZDF," he said.

Source - The Herald
