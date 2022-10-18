Latest News Editor's Choice


Alleged ZB Bank US$2, 7 million heist mastermind family appears in court

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
THE family of the ZB Bank internal security officer Shadreck Njowa, who allegedly masterminded a US$2,7 million heist on his employer, were arrested and appeared in court on Saturday charged with harbouring a suspect.

Patricia Kanhukamwe (47), Job Njowa (25), Washington Njowa (32) and Takawira Misheck Njowa (22) appeared before magistrate Evelyn Mashavakure who remanded them in custody to today for bail application.

Kanhukamwe is the wife to Shadreck, who resides at Willowvale Flats.

Allegations are that on January 6, 2021, Njowa was implicated by his accomplices in a case of robbery which had occurred along Harare-Chirundu Road involving US$2 775 000.

Detectives from CID Homicide looked for Shadreck at his home but did not find him.

The accused persons were informed by detectives that Njowa was wanted by police for armed robbery and were ordered to inform the police when got home.

Last week on Wednesday, went back looking for him but the family members said they had not seen him since January 6, last year.

The detectives, found Shadreck inside the house when they searched it.

The state alleges the accused persons acted unlawfully under the circumstances.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe
