Tout killed over $350

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 40-YEAR-OLD Dzivarasekwa tout allegedly killed a colleague in a dispute over $350.Blessing Steven appeared before Harare magistrate, Evelyn Mashavakure charged with murder and was remanded in custody to November 7. He was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.Allegations are that on Friday last week, Steven and Sipho Mafu were seeking passengers for pirate taxis opposite Parirenyatwa hospital along Leopold Takawira, in Harare.It is alleged that Mafu snatched $350 from a pirate taxi driver meant for Steven, which did not go down well with him.He hit Mafu twice on the chest, and he fell down.He was rushed to the hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival.