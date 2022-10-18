Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa's CCC to defy BCC

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) councillors in Bulawayo have vowed to resist tariff hikes being proposed in the city council's 2023 budget.

The five councillors from Wards 8, 20,21,24 and 26 made the remarks at a press briefing at the party offices last week.

Ward 24 councillor Arnold Batirai said they believe in making the lives of people better through consultations, innovation and creativity.

"It is from this background that we are making it clear that as a party we want the tariffs of 2022 to be maintained and no increase should be instituted so as to give relief to the citizens and business community in this challenging economic environment," Batirai said.

 "We are on the side of the citizens and business community, hence our position is not to continue burdening them with increasing rates and tariffs as a means to meet the budget

"We are also pushing for the collection of legacy debts and the introduction of Enterprises Risk Management in Bulawayo City Council. ERM will enhance the achievement of BCC objectives by making sure that opportunities are tapped into and threats are mitigated,'' he added.

The said they were nine CCC councillors and others from other political parties who are rallying behind the idea.

Ward 8 Councilor Edwin Ndlovu said they will engage the local authority over the issue after the budget consultation meetings.

Ward 26 Councillor Mpumelelo Moyo said the BCC subsidiaries such as Ingwebu should be run effectively to bring revenue to the council rather than milking residents.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe
More on: #CCC, #BCC, #Defy

Comments


Must Read

Madzibaba veShanduko 'defects to Zanu-PF'?

4 hrs ago | 1802 Views

Zimbabwe soldiers fed isitshwala and beans, publicly ridiculed

4 hrs ago | 1546 Views

Coltart to challenge court placement on remand

4 hrs ago | 367 Views

Prisoner breaks prison precast wall with head in escape bid

4 hrs ago | 677 Views

Mnangagwa wife's politicised prayer event flops

4 hrs ago | 906 Views

List of people and organisations who participated in the sanctioning of Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 944 Views

2 students in the dock over a leaked ZIMSEC exam paper

4 hrs ago | 714 Views

Kagame expected in Harare

4 hrs ago | 310 Views

Zanu-PF leans on parastatals to fund congress

4 hrs ago | 194 Views

Obert Gutu under fire over sanctions remarks

4 hrs ago | 714 Views

Mnangagwa's second Republic full of promises but no action

4 hrs ago | 48 Views

Nzenza speaks on Zisco

4 hrs ago | 186 Views

Mafume laughs off latest govt salary schedule

4 hrs ago | 478 Views

Tout killed over $350

4 hrs ago | 222 Views

Platinum seen as Zimbabwe's mainstay for foreseeable future

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zimbabwe police boss under fire for protecting Chinese national

4 hrs ago | 196 Views

CCC activists trial postponed again

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Alleged ZB Bank US$2, 7 million heist mastermind family appears in court

4 hrs ago | 164 Views

Mapeza revels in record equaling title

4 hrs ago | 109 Views

Nedbank Zimbabwe heads for VFEX

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

South Africa, Zimbabwe clash

4 hrs ago | 344 Views

Zimbabwe bans owning metal detectors without a licence

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

Bosso's Divine intervention

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

Only 5km of the Mberengwa-West Nicholson Road tarred

4 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe police warn armed robbers

4 hrs ago | 108 Views

Zanu-PF says by-elections victory strong base for 2023

4 hrs ago | 145 Views

US$44m war chest to drive Zimbabwe's oil/gas search

4 hrs ago | 141 Views

ZDF's free medical services charm villagers

4 hrs ago | 25 Views

Chamisa sends condolences to Mnangagwa after death of grandson

15 hrs ago | 1796 Views

Comedian probes Mugabe's life

15 hrs ago | 1113 Views

Hlanganani lights up Bulawayo

15 hrs ago | 350 Views

Mthuli Ncube transforms from technocrat to political player

15 hrs ago | 1267 Views

Teacher documents achievements in novel

16 hrs ago | 269 Views

Mnangagwa's grandson dies

16 hrs ago | 1425 Views

Mnangagwa outsmarts Chiwenga

17 hrs ago | 9935 Views

Beitbridge arms smuggling saga: Fears Mnangagwa was main target

17 hrs ago | 1513 Views

Zanu-PF goes to congress amid power struggles, widening rifts

17 hrs ago | 230 Views

Mnangagwa's path to power

17 hrs ago | 259 Views

Kagame comes to Zimbabwe to bolster Zanu-PF's 2023 poll campaign

17 hrs ago | 1160 Views

Zanu-PF MPs meet Mnangagwa and Chiwenga over allowances

17 hrs ago | 176 Views

Mnangagwa pledges to make a public apology for his role in the Gukurahundi genocide

17 hrs ago | 730 Views

Matabeleland Chiefs make tough demands

17 hrs ago | 594 Views

Kazembe Kazembe summoned as tempers flare up

17 hrs ago | 320 Views

Zimbabwe can be a financial hub

17 hrs ago | 210 Views

Lawfare bogs down CCC in courts

17 hrs ago | 154 Views

Will Mnangagwa ever learn, reform?

17 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwe economy grew 9%

17 hrs ago | 215 Views

Tout kills self after rape allegations

21 hrs ago | 1092 Views

Residents storm ZINWA office in protest of high water bills

21 hrs ago | 405 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days