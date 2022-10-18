Chamisa's CCC to defy BCC

News / National

by Staff reporter

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) councillors in Bulawayo have vowed to resist tariff hikes being proposed in the city council's 2023 budget.The five councillors from Wards 8, 20,21,24 and 26 made the remarks at a press briefing at the party offices last week.Ward 24 councillor Arnold Batirai said they believe in making the lives of people better through consultations, innovation and creativity."It is from this background that we are making it clear that as a party we want the tariffs of 2022 to be maintained and no increase should be instituted so as to give relief to the citizens and business community in this challenging economic environment," Batirai said."We are on the side of the citizens and business community, hence our position is not to continue burdening them with increasing rates and tariffs as a means to meet the budget"We are also pushing for the collection of legacy debts and the introduction of Enterprises Risk Management in Bulawayo City Council. ERM will enhance the achievement of BCC objectives by making sure that opportunities are tapped into and threats are mitigated,'' he added.The said they were nine CCC councillors and others from other political parties who are rallying behind the idea.Ward 8 Councilor Edwin Ndlovu said they will engage the local authority over the issue after the budget consultation meetings.Ward 26 Councillor Mpumelelo Moyo said the BCC subsidiaries such as Ingwebu should be run effectively to bring revenue to the council rather than milking residents.