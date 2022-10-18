Prisoner breaks prison precast wall with head in escape bid

News / National

by Staff reporter

A suspect recently caused a stir at Harare Central Police Station after he exhibited ‘supernatural-like powers' and broke a jail wall using his forehead in an attempt to escape, court heard on Friday.This was revealed when the suspect, Unbothered Richard Majoni (33), appeared recently before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi.Majoni was charged with malicious damage to property and reports say he had initially been arrested for drug dealing.He was remanded in custody until November 3.Court heard on October 18 Majoni acted as if he was possessed by some supernatural powers.It is alleged he violently hit the precast wall in his cell with his head, cracking it open while some bricks fell off.He then allegedly picked the bricks and used them to break the padlock and handcuffs before he escaped from his cell.Majoni then jumped into the ceiling and walked through but fell into the storeroom.He then broke the door handle but alarmed police officers in the process, leading to his apprehension.Court heard three officers struggled to arrest him as he was violent and overpowering them.However, when he appeared in court Friday, Majoni said he was not aware of what he was alleged to have done.When charges were put to him, he acknowledged that there was a possibility he could have done it.During court proceedings he would repeatedly groan and shout the word "hunde".After the hearing, he happily bid farewell as he was taken back to the cells and told court he was being well taken care of.