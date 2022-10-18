Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Coltart to challenge court placement on remand

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Prominent Zimbabwean human rights lawyer Doug Coltart, who was arrested on Friday and charged with fraud, is challenging being placed on remand.

Coltart was arrested at the Harare magistrate's court, where he was representing journalist Hopewell Chin'ono who is facing charges of defeating the course of justice, according to his lawyers and father, opposition leader David Coltart.

Speaking on the arrest on Friday his father, confirmed his arrest, calling the charges "utterly spurious".

He said his son was held at the Harare Central police station.

He was released hours later and, after a court appearance on Saturday, placed on remand. He is expected back in court next month.

His lawyer, Chris Mhike told TimesLIVE his client will challenge being placed on remand as the case was remanded to November 29.

"I do confirm that yesterday (Saturday), Doug Coltart appeared before magistrate Taurai Manuwere at Harare magistrate's court and he was admitted to free bail or, in other words, released on his own recognisance by the magistrate's court," Mhike said.

Mhike said the court didn't have much time to attend to the case as Saturdays are normally reserved for brief matters.

"The court therefore didn't have adequate time to deal with Doug Coltart's challenge to his placement on remand."

He said it was then agreed between the state and defence that submissions in support of Coltart's challenge to being placed on remand would be submitted in written form.

"Doug will therefore submit in the coming days his challenge to remand and the state will about a week later respond to that challenge. The case was remanded to November 29 by which time the court would have arrived at a decision regarding Doug Coltart's challenge to remand."

Coltart said the arrest was an attempt to intimidate him from doing his work.

"Thank you everyone for your wonderful solidarity in the face of this latest attempt to intimidate me from doing my work as a lawyer. Special thanks to the fantastic legal team and solidarity from fellow lawyers. I've been released & will challenge these spurious charges head on," he tweeted.

In 2019, Coltart was arrested and beaten up during an organised protest by the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ).

The teachers' union was protesting over poor salaries. Coltart was charged with "participating in gathering with intent to promote public violence, breaches of the peace or bigotry".

Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Madzibaba veShanduko 'defects to Zanu-PF'?

4 hrs ago | 1805 Views

Zimbabwe soldiers fed isitshwala and beans, publicly ridiculed

4 hrs ago | 1549 Views

Prisoner breaks prison precast wall with head in escape bid

4 hrs ago | 678 Views

Mnangagwa wife's politicised prayer event flops

4 hrs ago | 907 Views

List of people and organisations who participated in the sanctioning of Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 946 Views

2 students in the dock over a leaked ZIMSEC exam paper

4 hrs ago | 715 Views

Kagame expected in Harare

4 hrs ago | 311 Views

Zanu-PF leans on parastatals to fund congress

4 hrs ago | 194 Views

Obert Gutu under fire over sanctions remarks

4 hrs ago | 715 Views

Mnangagwa's second Republic full of promises but no action

4 hrs ago | 49 Views

Nzenza speaks on Zisco

4 hrs ago | 186 Views

Mafume laughs off latest govt salary schedule

4 hrs ago | 479 Views

Chamisa's CCC to defy BCC

4 hrs ago | 273 Views

Tout killed over $350

4 hrs ago | 222 Views

Platinum seen as Zimbabwe's mainstay for foreseeable future

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zimbabwe police boss under fire for protecting Chinese national

4 hrs ago | 196 Views

CCC activists trial postponed again

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Alleged ZB Bank US$2, 7 million heist mastermind family appears in court

4 hrs ago | 165 Views

Mapeza revels in record equaling title

4 hrs ago | 109 Views

Nedbank Zimbabwe heads for VFEX

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

South Africa, Zimbabwe clash

4 hrs ago | 344 Views

Zimbabwe bans owning metal detectors without a licence

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

Bosso's Divine intervention

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

Only 5km of the Mberengwa-West Nicholson Road tarred

4 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe police warn armed robbers

4 hrs ago | 108 Views

Zanu-PF says by-elections victory strong base for 2023

4 hrs ago | 145 Views

US$44m war chest to drive Zimbabwe's oil/gas search

4 hrs ago | 141 Views

ZDF's free medical services charm villagers

4 hrs ago | 25 Views

Chamisa sends condolences to Mnangagwa after death of grandson

15 hrs ago | 1796 Views

Comedian probes Mugabe's life

15 hrs ago | 1113 Views

Hlanganani lights up Bulawayo

15 hrs ago | 350 Views

Mthuli Ncube transforms from technocrat to political player

15 hrs ago | 1268 Views

Teacher documents achievements in novel

16 hrs ago | 269 Views

Mnangagwa's grandson dies

16 hrs ago | 1425 Views

Mnangagwa outsmarts Chiwenga

17 hrs ago | 9939 Views

Beitbridge arms smuggling saga: Fears Mnangagwa was main target

17 hrs ago | 1513 Views

Zanu-PF goes to congress amid power struggles, widening rifts

17 hrs ago | 230 Views

Mnangagwa's path to power

17 hrs ago | 259 Views

Kagame comes to Zimbabwe to bolster Zanu-PF's 2023 poll campaign

17 hrs ago | 1160 Views

Zanu-PF MPs meet Mnangagwa and Chiwenga over allowances

17 hrs ago | 176 Views

Mnangagwa pledges to make a public apology for his role in the Gukurahundi genocide

17 hrs ago | 733 Views

Matabeleland Chiefs make tough demands

17 hrs ago | 594 Views

Kazembe Kazembe summoned as tempers flare up

17 hrs ago | 320 Views

Zimbabwe can be a financial hub

17 hrs ago | 210 Views

Lawfare bogs down CCC in courts

17 hrs ago | 154 Views

Will Mnangagwa ever learn, reform?

17 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwe economy grew 9%

17 hrs ago | 215 Views

Tout kills self after rape allegations

21 hrs ago | 1092 Views

Residents storm ZINWA office in protest of high water bills

21 hrs ago | 405 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days