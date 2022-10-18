Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe soldiers fed isitshwala and beans, publicly ridiculed

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
THE dire state of government finances has now come into perspective with Cabinet ministers warning of crisis situations in key security services such as the military and the police as Treasury swung the axe, massively reducing their budget requests for 2023.

Finance Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube famously claimed that "zvakarongeka (our finances are in order)" during an interview, and the treasury boss and his team often flaunt their prudent management of public finances, regularly pointing to claiming budget surpluses.

However, ongoing Parliamentary consultations for the 2023 national budget held in Harare at the weekend, heard otherwise from no less than Professor Ncube's cabinet colleagues.

Defence minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and Home Affairs colleague Kazembe Kazembe lamented the dire state of affairs in the security services.

Muchinguri-Kashiri said the poor budgetary support for the ministry had resulted in soldiers being the subject of public ridicule and insults.

"Soldiers do not have adequate accommodation; they need to be in barracks," said the defence minister.

"They are given all sorts of names, they use public transport, they are insulted on a daily basis and whilst on duty, they sometimes go without food.

"On the food items they are supposed to be getting 53 items but this has been reduced to five items only. Soldiers were going for Sadza and beans without cooking oil daily."

Home affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe said the situation was equally bad for the country's police service.

"The police force situation is very desperate," he warned.

"You should actually be thanking the police that we still have sanity and tranquillity in our country because of the situation these men and women are going through."

Zanu-PF's Buhera South legislator Joseph Chinotimba warned the ministers to remember that their security was provide by these disgruntled officers, adding that the situation was a national security threat.

"You are all being guarded by these security forces," said Chinotimba.

"A soldier is the last person to defend the country. Let us be serious. You cannot feed a soldier with beans. Kuhondo taiti Gandanga haridye derere mukoma! Vapeyi mari kubva nhasi!"

Independent Norton legislator, Temba Mliswa questioned prioritisation of scarce resources pointing out that while critical services were underfunded, government still managed to find money for minister's vehicles and housing loans.

He claimed ministers were had two government issue luxury vehicles, adding they were also given housing loans of US$500,000 each.

"Ministers no longer care for the people because they were given loans amounting to half a million United States dollars to buy houses and cars," he said, further accusing top government officials of corruption.

"There is no collaboration in government. July Moyo is spending devolution money willy-nilly. He is taking Chiefs' money. Who is he!? We tired of July Moyo? We do not want to see him."

Despite the concerns raised by Ministers, Treasury still swung the axe and massively reduced the funding bids by government departments for 2023.

The defence ministry had its budget reduced to $226 billion from the $800 billion the department had asked for.

For the public service, Treasury approved $87 billion, against a bid of $657 billion, while higher and tertiary education will get $99.4 billion, down from the requested $176 billion.

Sports minister Kirsty Coventry also complained that, "our budget is underfunded. We are calling for treasury to consider an upward review of our request."

Her ministry's bid was $340 billion but treasury put a ceiling of $11.7 billion.

Speaker Jacob Mudenda challenged Parliamentary committees and government departments to come up with domestic resource mobilisation strategies to help alleviate poverty across the country.

"We are expected to propose strategies to push the masses out of poverty and offer solutions for our country's most pressing challenges," he said.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Madzibaba veShanduko 'defects to Zanu-PF'?

4 hrs ago | 1805 Views

Coltart to challenge court placement on remand

4 hrs ago | 367 Views

Prisoner breaks prison precast wall with head in escape bid

4 hrs ago | 678 Views

Mnangagwa wife's politicised prayer event flops

4 hrs ago | 907 Views

List of people and organisations who participated in the sanctioning of Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 946 Views

2 students in the dock over a leaked ZIMSEC exam paper

4 hrs ago | 715 Views

Kagame expected in Harare

4 hrs ago | 311 Views

Zanu-PF leans on parastatals to fund congress

4 hrs ago | 194 Views

Obert Gutu under fire over sanctions remarks

4 hrs ago | 715 Views

Mnangagwa's second Republic full of promises but no action

4 hrs ago | 49 Views

Nzenza speaks on Zisco

4 hrs ago | 186 Views

Mafume laughs off latest govt salary schedule

4 hrs ago | 479 Views

Chamisa's CCC to defy BCC

4 hrs ago | 273 Views

Tout killed over $350

4 hrs ago | 222 Views

Platinum seen as Zimbabwe's mainstay for foreseeable future

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zimbabwe police boss under fire for protecting Chinese national

4 hrs ago | 196 Views

CCC activists trial postponed again

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Alleged ZB Bank US$2, 7 million heist mastermind family appears in court

4 hrs ago | 165 Views

Mapeza revels in record equaling title

4 hrs ago | 109 Views

Nedbank Zimbabwe heads for VFEX

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

South Africa, Zimbabwe clash

4 hrs ago | 344 Views

Zimbabwe bans owning metal detectors without a licence

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

Bosso's Divine intervention

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

Only 5km of the Mberengwa-West Nicholson Road tarred

4 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe police warn armed robbers

4 hrs ago | 108 Views

Zanu-PF says by-elections victory strong base for 2023

4 hrs ago | 145 Views

US$44m war chest to drive Zimbabwe's oil/gas search

4 hrs ago | 141 Views

ZDF's free medical services charm villagers

4 hrs ago | 25 Views

Chamisa sends condolences to Mnangagwa after death of grandson

15 hrs ago | 1796 Views

Comedian probes Mugabe's life

15 hrs ago | 1113 Views

Hlanganani lights up Bulawayo

15 hrs ago | 350 Views

Mthuli Ncube transforms from technocrat to political player

15 hrs ago | 1268 Views

Teacher documents achievements in novel

16 hrs ago | 269 Views

Mnangagwa's grandson dies

16 hrs ago | 1425 Views

Mnangagwa outsmarts Chiwenga

17 hrs ago | 9939 Views

Beitbridge arms smuggling saga: Fears Mnangagwa was main target

17 hrs ago | 1513 Views

Zanu-PF goes to congress amid power struggles, widening rifts

17 hrs ago | 230 Views

Mnangagwa's path to power

17 hrs ago | 259 Views

Kagame comes to Zimbabwe to bolster Zanu-PF's 2023 poll campaign

17 hrs ago | 1160 Views

Zanu-PF MPs meet Mnangagwa and Chiwenga over allowances

17 hrs ago | 176 Views

Mnangagwa pledges to make a public apology for his role in the Gukurahundi genocide

17 hrs ago | 733 Views

Matabeleland Chiefs make tough demands

17 hrs ago | 594 Views

Kazembe Kazembe summoned as tempers flare up

17 hrs ago | 320 Views

Zimbabwe can be a financial hub

17 hrs ago | 210 Views

Lawfare bogs down CCC in courts

17 hrs ago | 154 Views

Will Mnangagwa ever learn, reform?

17 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwe economy grew 9%

17 hrs ago | 215 Views

Tout kills self after rape allegations

21 hrs ago | 1092 Views

Residents storm ZINWA office in protest of high water bills

21 hrs ago | 405 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days