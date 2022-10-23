Tendai Biti billed to present at African Ambassadors meeting?

News / National

by Diplomatic Agencies

Citizens Coalition for Change's (CCC) diplomatic offensive is reportedly gaining traction, with senior members of that party being invited by foreign missions in the country, to present on high profile diplomatic meetings.CCC leader, Nelson Chamisa has since launched a diplomatic offensive to push the regional body, SADC to call on Zimbabwe to implement electoral reforms ahead of the 2023 Harmonised General Elections.A source within the opposition party who spoke to this reporter on condition of anonmity alleged that the Malawian embassy was one of the few missions in the country that has embraced CCC."Malawian Ambassador (to Zimbabwe), Mwayiwayo Macloyd Polepole intends to invite Tendai Biti to speak on Zimbabwe's economic situation during the African Ambassadors' meeting to be held in the capital on 26 October 2023. The meeting will be hosted by Rwandese Ambassador, James Musoni," said the source.The source said Ambassador Polepole has been enjoying good working relations with Biti ever since he came to Zimbabwe last year. The Malawian envoy, the source said, was approaching other ambassadors in the country to persuade them to embrace the opposition which he thought would romp to victory next year."Polepole has already approached Tanzanian Ambassador, (Emmanuel)Mbenah and a few other chief diplomats in the country, to support his proposal to invite Biti. However, there are some who are of the opinion that inviting Biti might drive a wedge between him and (Nelson) Chamisa, thus they believe inviting Chamisa would be a better and peaceful move."The source further revealed that Chamisa was now unsettled by the growing influence that his deputy is accruing within the diplomatic community.A diplomatic analyst, Dr Jonathan Mashingaidze explained that there was nothing amiss for the ambassadors to invite an opposition dignitary."There is nothing wrong in that invite or intended invite. They have the right and freedom to invite whoever they want, don't blow it out of proportion. Remember CCC has been on a diplomatic offensive to secure regional and international support. This invitation must be seen as fruits of that diplomatic offensive."It's not surprising if (President Lazarus) Chakwera's appointee goes to bed with an opposition official. They were recently in the opposition together where they developed a real camaraderie," said Dr Mashingaidze.However, Dr Mashingaidze expressed doubt over the story."Nonetheless, I don't think Malawi can do that. President Chakwera is working to have good relations with Zimbabwe. In October last year, while he was still SADC chairperson, Chakwera called for the immediate and unconditional removal of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe."That already shows he is solidly and constructively behind Zimbabwe. I think that Ambassador will be fired if he did that. Another thing that you must look at is that Biti has been side-lined by Chamisa and he is not the one dealing with that party's foreign policy. Fadzayi Mahere does that unless he was invited on a personal level," said Dr Mashingaidze.Efforts to conduct the Malawian Ambassador were fruitless as his phone was not reachable.