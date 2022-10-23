Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chidawu widow's sues own children over estate

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE late national hero Oliver Chidawu's widow Spiwe has approached the High Court seeking to bar her own children from accessing their father's vast wealth arguing that they had no claim to properties she owned with her husband.

Spiwe last week issued summons against Ropafadzo, Dadirai and Mindy seeking the High Court to declare her the sole owner of immovable property at 3A1 Highland Glen Road, Umwinsidale in Harare.

She also cited Clever Mandizvidza who is the family executor and the Master of the High Court as respondents to her application.

In her declaration, Spiwe argues that there was a tacit universal partnership between her and the late Chidawu whom she was married to out of the community of property.

"During the subsistence of their marriage, the parties entered into a tacit universal partnership agreement for the purpose of acquiring movable and immovable properties for their equal and undivided joint benefit," the declaration says.

It further adds that Spiwe, in the performance of the agreement made financial, proprietary and other useful contributions to the partnerships used to acquire and develop the land.

Spiwe said she and Chidawu also agreed that the two would hold equal and undivided shares in the property. However, the property was registered in the latter's name as a nominal holder in the partnership.

Challenging Chidawu's will, Spiwe said the late national hero treated the property as exclusively his and bequeathed to their children in a matter exceeding his undivided share of the property.

She added that the will gave the children an 80% share of the property while divesting her of her 30% share.

"Plaintiff's contributions enriched the deceased to the extent of an undivided half share in the property in that the deceased retained exclusive registered title thereof but did not compensate the plaintiff for her contribution."

She said the will was invalid as it varies and prejudices Spiwe's rights in the property in terms of laws governing property rights in her marriage.

In her prayer to the High Court, Spiwe wants to be declared the beneficial owner of an undivided half share of the land adding that the courts declare that Chidawu owned only half share of the property.

"All entries and endorsements made by first (Mandizvidza) and second (Master of High Court) defendants in inventories, registers or accounts recording more than half undivided share interest in the above property in favour of the estate of the late Oliver Mandishona Chidawu are set aside," she declared.

Spiwe also wants Mandizvidza to pay the costs of the court application.

Source - The Zimbabwe Standard
More on: #Chidawu, #Estate, #Court

Comments


Must Read

Kanifing Mayor builds record of excellence

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Turf war among Zimbabweans and Lesotho nationals explodes in South Africa

1 hr ago | 192 Views

Cyril Ramaphosa may have to consider the prospects of donning orange overalls

1 hr ago | 147 Views

Edd Branson: A global game changer

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Chiwenga's ex-wife steps out after amputation

2 hrs ago | 764 Views

Respect former ZANU PF leaders on political sabbatical

2 hrs ago | 200 Views

Resurrection of G40 rocks Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 769 Views

Zanu-PF congress: Fireworks expected

2 hrs ago | 263 Views

Mass transfers rock Zimbabwe police

2 hrs ago | 276 Views

Top govt official in trouble over ‘questionable' wealth

2 hrs ago | 454 Views

Zanu-PF minister says Owen Ncube needs psychiatric examination

3 hrs ago | 751 Views

Indian national busted trafficking 7.7kg of heroin at RGMI Airport

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Kenya linked Rishi Sunak to become UK prime minister

3 hrs ago | 242 Views

Rain forces washout of South Africa-Zimbabwe clash at T20 World Cup

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Tendai Biti billed to present at African Ambassadors meeting?

3 hrs ago | 312 Views

Madzibaba veShanduko 'defects to Zanu-PF'?

15 hrs ago | 4424 Views

Zimbabwe soldiers fed isitshwala and beans, publicly ridiculed

15 hrs ago | 4824 Views

Coltart to challenge court placement on remand

15 hrs ago | 948 Views

Prisoner breaks prison precast wall with head in escape bid

15 hrs ago | 1780 Views

Mnangagwa wife's politicised prayer event flops

15 hrs ago | 2344 Views

List of people and organisations who participated in the sanctioning of Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 2541 Views

2 students in the dock over a leaked ZIMSEC exam paper

15 hrs ago | 1831 Views

Kagame expected in Harare

15 hrs ago | 838 Views

Zanu-PF leans on parastatals to fund congress

15 hrs ago | 458 Views

Obert Gutu under fire over sanctions remarks

15 hrs ago | 2802 Views

Mnangagwa's second Republic full of promises but no action

15 hrs ago | 186 Views

Nzenza speaks on Zisco

15 hrs ago | 473 Views

Mafume laughs off latest govt salary schedule

15 hrs ago | 1825 Views

Chamisa's CCC to defy BCC

15 hrs ago | 550 Views

Tout killed over $350

15 hrs ago | 502 Views

Platinum seen as Zimbabwe's mainstay for foreseeable future

15 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zimbabwe police boss under fire for protecting Chinese national

15 hrs ago | 456 Views

CCC activists trial postponed again

15 hrs ago | 101 Views

Alleged ZB Bank US$2, 7 million heist mastermind family appears in court

15 hrs ago | 466 Views

Mapeza revels in record equaling title

15 hrs ago | 247 Views

Nedbank Zimbabwe heads for VFEX

15 hrs ago | 253 Views

South Africa, Zimbabwe clash

15 hrs ago | 554 Views

Zimbabwe bans owning metal detectors without a licence

15 hrs ago | 305 Views

Bosso's Divine intervention

15 hrs ago | 163 Views

Only 5km of the Mberengwa-West Nicholson Road tarred

15 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zimbabwe police warn armed robbers

15 hrs ago | 234 Views

Zanu-PF says by-elections victory strong base for 2023

15 hrs ago | 284 Views

US$44m war chest to drive Zimbabwe's oil/gas search

15 hrs ago | 380 Views

ZDF's free medical services charm villagers

15 hrs ago | 59 Views

Chamisa sends condolences to Mnangagwa after death of grandson

23 Oct 2022 at 19:22hrs | 2100 Views

Comedian probes Mugabe's life

23 Oct 2022 at 19:03hrs | 1608 Views

Hlanganani lights up Bulawayo

23 Oct 2022 at 19:02hrs | 392 Views

Mthuli Ncube transforms from technocrat to political player

23 Oct 2022 at 18:55hrs | 1789 Views

Teacher documents achievements in novel

23 Oct 2022 at 17:47hrs | 336 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days