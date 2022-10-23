Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Top govt official in trouble over ‘questionable' wealth

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Ministry of Finance and Economic Development has suspended senior official Marcos Nyaruwanga to pave way for investigations to ascertain his source of wealth as a public official, the Zimbabwe Independent reported.

This comes after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) obtained an unexplained wealth order at the High Court to check how Nyaruwanga acquired his assets.

Nyaruwanga is a senior official in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development reportedly working under the capital expenditure department responsible for the formulation, monitoring and evaluation of government programmes.

According to the order, Nyaruwanga was asked to give a sworn statement to the head of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc)'s Asset Forfeiture Recovery Unit, explaining how he acquired a Hatfield property and several vehicles.

In the order, Nyaruwanga was also required to give details of the costs incurred in obtaining the assets and produce supporting documents showing proof of source of income.

High-level sources close to the developments said Nyaruwanga is now on suspension to pave the way for investigations.

"Nyaruwanga is under suspension pending investigations being carried out by Zacc. The anti-graft body has also been doing an independent evaluation of Nyaruwanga's property together with the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works," the sources said.

Approached for comment, Nyaruwanga confirmed the investigations but could not discuss the matter.

Zacc spokesperson John Makamure also confirmed the probe.

"I can confirm that we obtained an explained wealth order and investigations are ongoing. We cannot divulge further," Makamure said.

The anti-graft body last year recovered more than US$7 million worth of assets in unexplained wealth as it continued to hunt down proceeds of corruption for eventual seizure and prosecution before the courts.

Zacc is already investigating 22 cases of unexplained wealth involving externalisation of more than US$22 million.

The anti-graft body last year recovered more than US$7 million worth of assets in unexplained wealth as it continued to hunt down proceeds of corruption for eventual seizure and prosecution before the courts.

Zacc is also pushing for a legal framework that allows it to prosecute its own cases to ensure the effective discharge of its mandate of fighting corruption.

The anti-graft body has on several occasions maintained that there are no implications on the current asset forfeiture initiative in the event that the corruption accused is eventually cleared and acquitted by the courts.

This follows concerns that Zacc was likely going to face various lawsuits in the event the corruption accused were acquitted while their assets (both movable and immovable) were forfeited by the state.

There were earlier indications that Zacc was sweating over continued loss of value on seized movable assets as delays in the finalisation of criminal court proceedings stalled disposal.

Zacc has a mandate to seize assets under the Anti-Corruption Commission Act [Chapter 9:22], the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act [Chapter 9:07] and the Money laundering and Proceeds of Crime Amendment Act [Chapter 9:24].

Prior to the recent appointment of the acting Director General of the Asset Management Unit (AMU), the commission was facing challenges in preserving the value of assets recovered.

Source - The Zimbabwe Standard

Comments


Must Read

Kanifing Mayor builds record of excellence

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Turf war among Zimbabweans and Lesotho nationals explodes in South Africa

1 hr ago | 192 Views

Cyril Ramaphosa may have to consider the prospects of donning orange overalls

1 hr ago | 147 Views

Edd Branson: A global game changer

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Chiwenga's ex-wife steps out after amputation

2 hrs ago | 765 Views

Respect former ZANU PF leaders on political sabbatical

2 hrs ago | 201 Views

Resurrection of G40 rocks Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 769 Views

Zanu-PF congress: Fireworks expected

2 hrs ago | 263 Views

Mass transfers rock Zimbabwe police

2 hrs ago | 276 Views

Chidawu widow's sues own children over estate

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

Zanu-PF minister says Owen Ncube needs psychiatric examination

3 hrs ago | 751 Views

Indian national busted trafficking 7.7kg of heroin at RGMI Airport

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Kenya linked Rishi Sunak to become UK prime minister

3 hrs ago | 242 Views

Rain forces washout of South Africa-Zimbabwe clash at T20 World Cup

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Tendai Biti billed to present at African Ambassadors meeting?

3 hrs ago | 312 Views

Madzibaba veShanduko 'defects to Zanu-PF'?

15 hrs ago | 4425 Views

Zimbabwe soldiers fed isitshwala and beans, publicly ridiculed

15 hrs ago | 4824 Views

Coltart to challenge court placement on remand

15 hrs ago | 948 Views

Prisoner breaks prison precast wall with head in escape bid

15 hrs ago | 1780 Views

Mnangagwa wife's politicised prayer event flops

15 hrs ago | 2344 Views

List of people and organisations who participated in the sanctioning of Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 2541 Views

2 students in the dock over a leaked ZIMSEC exam paper

15 hrs ago | 1831 Views

Kagame expected in Harare

15 hrs ago | 838 Views

Zanu-PF leans on parastatals to fund congress

15 hrs ago | 458 Views

Obert Gutu under fire over sanctions remarks

15 hrs ago | 2802 Views

Mnangagwa's second Republic full of promises but no action

15 hrs ago | 186 Views

Nzenza speaks on Zisco

15 hrs ago | 473 Views

Mafume laughs off latest govt salary schedule

15 hrs ago | 1825 Views

Chamisa's CCC to defy BCC

15 hrs ago | 550 Views

Tout killed over $350

15 hrs ago | 502 Views

Platinum seen as Zimbabwe's mainstay for foreseeable future

15 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zimbabwe police boss under fire for protecting Chinese national

15 hrs ago | 456 Views

CCC activists trial postponed again

15 hrs ago | 101 Views

Alleged ZB Bank US$2, 7 million heist mastermind family appears in court

15 hrs ago | 466 Views

Mapeza revels in record equaling title

15 hrs ago | 247 Views

Nedbank Zimbabwe heads for VFEX

15 hrs ago | 253 Views

South Africa, Zimbabwe clash

15 hrs ago | 554 Views

Zimbabwe bans owning metal detectors without a licence

15 hrs ago | 305 Views

Bosso's Divine intervention

15 hrs ago | 163 Views

Only 5km of the Mberengwa-West Nicholson Road tarred

15 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zimbabwe police warn armed robbers

15 hrs ago | 234 Views

Zanu-PF says by-elections victory strong base for 2023

15 hrs ago | 284 Views

US$44m war chest to drive Zimbabwe's oil/gas search

15 hrs ago | 380 Views

ZDF's free medical services charm villagers

15 hrs ago | 59 Views

Chamisa sends condolences to Mnangagwa after death of grandson

23 Oct 2022 at 19:22hrs | 2100 Views

Comedian probes Mugabe's life

23 Oct 2022 at 19:03hrs | 1608 Views

Hlanganani lights up Bulawayo

23 Oct 2022 at 19:02hrs | 392 Views

Mthuli Ncube transforms from technocrat to political player

23 Oct 2022 at 18:55hrs | 1789 Views

Teacher documents achievements in novel

23 Oct 2022 at 17:47hrs | 336 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days