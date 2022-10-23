Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF congress: Fireworks expected

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa will storm into next week's Zanu-PF elective congress seeking to tighten his grip on power as his age is likely to trigger a fierce succession debate.

The ruling party holds its watershed congress from Wednesday to Saturday next week with political observers noting various unresolved issues that Mnangagwa needs to handle as he faces Nelson Chamisa and his Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) formation in next year's harmonised elections.

Mnangagwa, who succeeded late former president Robert Mugabe through a coup in 2017, has been accused of failing to unite the party in the post-Mugabe era.

The current Zanu-PF leader vanquished a faction known as the Generation 40 (G40) which was fronted by Mugabe's wife Grace with support from former cabinet members Jonathan Moyo, Saviour Kasukuwere,

Patrick Zhuwawo, Walter Mzembi and several others.

While reports have been awash of a rift between Mnangagwa and Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, (66), the two are expected to unite ahead of the elections so that the ruling party consolidates its power.

The two leaders, who have shown unity in public, are, however, reported to be clashing, with indications that Chiwenga is gaining ground as Zanu-PF leader ahead of Mnangagwa.

However, political observers have indicated that Chiwenga would rather stand behind Mnangagwa than challenge him.

Mnangagwa has also been on a drive to consolidate his grip on power in Zanu-PF following a flurry of organisations registering as Zanu-PF affiliates although party national commissar Mike Bimha is on record saying these were not involved in mainstream party activities.

The affiliates that have mushroomed ahead of the congress and received with glee by Mnangagwa include YoungWomen4ED, YoungFarmers4ED, Teachers4ED and several others.

Chiwenga is, however, believed to have strong backing from the security forces, although these would also wait to see Mnangagwa run his race if he wins the elections next year.

Dynamics defining the expected gamesmanship at the upcoming congress will include whether the party's second secretary Kembo Mohadi will be reappointed at the congress after resigning as state vicepresident last year over allegations of sexual indiscretions.

The issue of the second state vice-president will test Mnangagwa's statesmanship as he prepares for the elections next year.

Political observers and party sources contacted by the Independent since last week said Mnangagwa would be expected to perform a Houdini act at the congress next week especially when appointing his vice-presidents and politburo members.

"In the scenario that Mnangagwa wins the election next week, he is expected to name a second vice-president to serve under him with Chiwenga but the questions remain on whether he will remain aloof and not appoint anyone like he did when Mohadi was forced to step down.

"Mohadi lost the moral ground to assume the VP's position after his shenanigans were exposed and we do not expect Mnangagwa to let that post remain vacant. Mnangagwa would also be in a quandary on whether to have Mohadi continue as party vice-president and second secretary while he appoints another person as state vice-president," a source in the ruling party said.

The appointment of the party and state vice-president has also led to intriguing conspiracies and reports, with many senior Zanu-PF leaders touted to be among those who Mnangagwa could catapult to the powerful position.

Names being thrown around in Zanu-PF circles include, but are not limited to, party national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri, politburo members Tshinga Dube and Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda while ZDF commander Philip Valerio Sibanda comes in as an outsider.

While Muchinguri, who also holds the powerful Defence and War Veterans Affairs portfolio in cabinet has a good chance of assuming the state VP position, the 1987 Unity Accord could stand in her way.

The December 22 1987 Unity Accord between Zanu-PF and PF-Zapu provides for the appointment of an ex-Zapu member as one of the two VPs. Muchinguri hails from Manicaland and is not an ex-Zapu member.

"Historically, all those who have been Zanu-PF national chairpersons after the Unity Accord have reason to be state VP except for the late Simon Khaya Moyo who was a victim of the factions leading to Mugabe's ouster. Joseph Msika and John Nkomo are good examples especially when we consider the gentlemen's agreement in the Unity Accord where the VP comes from the former PF-Zapu while the women's quota system also saw the rise of Joyce Mujuru in her heyday.

"The national chairman's position and women's quota in the presidium could work in Muchinguri's favour. Firstly, Mugabe ditched the chairman's chances of assuming the VP position when he appointed Phelekezela Mphoko and Mnangagwa to the positions," another source said.

The observers also noted that appointing Muchinguri to the VP's position while ditching the former PF-Zapu members could cost Mnangagwa dearly in Matabeleland.

The PF-Zapu factor introduces the debate on who could come from that sphere of influence with Dube, Mudenda and Sibanda fitting into the matrix.

Dube held senior positions in the PFZapu and while many other leaders are not playing major roles in Zimbabwe and Zanu-PF politics, this could play to his advantage. But according to sources, the former Zimbabwe Defence Industries (ZDI) boss may be incapacitated due to alleged health problems.

Source - The Zimbabwe Standard

Comments


Must Read

Kanifing Mayor builds record of excellence

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Turf war among Zimbabweans and Lesotho nationals explodes in South Africa

1 hr ago | 194 Views

Cyril Ramaphosa may have to consider the prospects of donning orange overalls

1 hr ago | 149 Views

Edd Branson: A global game changer

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Chiwenga's ex-wife steps out after amputation

2 hrs ago | 768 Views

Respect former ZANU PF leaders on political sabbatical

2 hrs ago | 201 Views

Resurrection of G40 rocks Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 769 Views

Mass transfers rock Zimbabwe police

2 hrs ago | 277 Views

Top govt official in trouble over ‘questionable' wealth

2 hrs ago | 454 Views

Chidawu widow's sues own children over estate

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

Zanu-PF minister says Owen Ncube needs psychiatric examination

3 hrs ago | 752 Views

Indian national busted trafficking 7.7kg of heroin at RGMI Airport

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Kenya linked Rishi Sunak to become UK prime minister

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

Rain forces washout of South Africa-Zimbabwe clash at T20 World Cup

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Tendai Biti billed to present at African Ambassadors meeting?

3 hrs ago | 312 Views

Madzibaba veShanduko 'defects to Zanu-PF'?

15 hrs ago | 4425 Views

Zimbabwe soldiers fed isitshwala and beans, publicly ridiculed

15 hrs ago | 4824 Views

Coltart to challenge court placement on remand

15 hrs ago | 948 Views

Prisoner breaks prison precast wall with head in escape bid

15 hrs ago | 1780 Views

Mnangagwa wife's politicised prayer event flops

15 hrs ago | 2344 Views

List of people and organisations who participated in the sanctioning of Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 2541 Views

2 students in the dock over a leaked ZIMSEC exam paper

15 hrs ago | 1831 Views

Kagame expected in Harare

15 hrs ago | 838 Views

Zanu-PF leans on parastatals to fund congress

15 hrs ago | 458 Views

Obert Gutu under fire over sanctions remarks

15 hrs ago | 2802 Views

Mnangagwa's second Republic full of promises but no action

15 hrs ago | 186 Views

Nzenza speaks on Zisco

15 hrs ago | 473 Views

Mafume laughs off latest govt salary schedule

15 hrs ago | 1826 Views

Chamisa's CCC to defy BCC

15 hrs ago | 550 Views

Tout killed over $350

15 hrs ago | 502 Views

Platinum seen as Zimbabwe's mainstay for foreseeable future

15 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zimbabwe police boss under fire for protecting Chinese national

15 hrs ago | 456 Views

CCC activists trial postponed again

15 hrs ago | 101 Views

Alleged ZB Bank US$2, 7 million heist mastermind family appears in court

15 hrs ago | 466 Views

Mapeza revels in record equaling title

15 hrs ago | 247 Views

Nedbank Zimbabwe heads for VFEX

15 hrs ago | 253 Views

South Africa, Zimbabwe clash

15 hrs ago | 554 Views

Zimbabwe bans owning metal detectors without a licence

15 hrs ago | 305 Views

Bosso's Divine intervention

15 hrs ago | 163 Views

Only 5km of the Mberengwa-West Nicholson Road tarred

15 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zimbabwe police warn armed robbers

15 hrs ago | 234 Views

Zanu-PF says by-elections victory strong base for 2023

15 hrs ago | 284 Views

US$44m war chest to drive Zimbabwe's oil/gas search

15 hrs ago | 380 Views

ZDF's free medical services charm villagers

15 hrs ago | 59 Views

Chamisa sends condolences to Mnangagwa after death of grandson

23 Oct 2022 at 19:22hrs | 2100 Views

Comedian probes Mugabe's life

23 Oct 2022 at 19:03hrs | 1608 Views

Hlanganani lights up Bulawayo

23 Oct 2022 at 19:02hrs | 392 Views

Mthuli Ncube transforms from technocrat to political player

23 Oct 2022 at 18:55hrs | 1789 Views

Teacher documents achievements in novel

23 Oct 2022 at 17:47hrs | 336 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days