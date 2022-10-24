Cellphone thief bashed to death

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Three Mutare men are in soup after they allegedly took turns to assault a cellphone thief to death yesterday.

Sources close to investigations told Bulawayo24.com the suspects are assisting police with investigations."Daniel Magaisa (37), Kuda Chineuriri(29) and Blessing Makore (21) are facing a murder case following the death of Ashley Mbengani whom they took turns to assault accusing of stealing Magaisa's mobile phone," said the source.It is further alleged that Magaisa who is a bar owner missed his phone while drinking beer at his bar and accused Mbengani of stealing the phone.Chineuriri joined in and started accusing the deceasing of pick pocketing.After assaulting him they handed him to Makore who is Magaisa's security guard.The guard handcuffed him and dragged him to the back yard of the bar where they continued to assault him using iron bars, wooden log and a plastic pipe while demanding the phone.The trio left stopped assaulting him when he became unconscious and they went away.The lifeless body was found this morning by a bar lady who alerted Magaisa.Magaisa and his security guard surrendered themselves to the police and implicated Chineuriri.