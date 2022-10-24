Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bosso goalie doubtful for DeMbare blockbuster

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
HIGHLANDERS goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda could miss the blockbuster Castle Lager Premier Soccer League tie against Dynamos at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday after aggravating a groin injury.

The veteran goalkeeper missed the 1-0 win over Bulawayo Chiefs at Barbourfields Stadium, with Raphael Pitisi coming on board while 19-year-old Romeo Zimba was on the bench.

Highlanders assistant coach Joel Luphahla said they learnt that the club captain would not make it 24 hours before the Bulawayo Chiefs' game.

"It is unfortunate that he got a groin injury. The groin is a difficult injury and with the type of play that we want, which requires that the goalkeeper uses more of his feet but if he cannot kick, it would be difficult for him. It was only yesterday (Saturday) that we got to know that he could not play but we are happy for Raphael (Pitisi), the young man to have come in and play the way he played. He kept a clean sheet which we have not done in the past three or four games. It is a boost to the goalkeeping department to come in and keep a clean sheet," Luphahla said.

Luphahla cast doubt about Sibanda's availability for the Dynamos game.

"We don't know if Ariel is going to be back next week but the groin injury usually takes two to three weeks to heal and it's a confidence booster as well to Raphael when we go to Harare if our captain does not recover. It's a chance for Raphael to make sure he goes in there and keep a clean sheet again. Ariel has been carrying this (injury) but this time I think it has got the better of him but we hope that with a little rest and treatment, he will come back soon. But we have seen the young man, if Ariel does not recover on time, we are in safe hands," he said.

It will not be the first time that Pitisi made a start as he kept a clean sheet last month when Highlanders beat visiting Triangle 2-0 at Barbourfields Stadium when Sibanda was serving a one-match suspension.

Luphahla said he was expecting three points against Dynamos.

"National derbies are very difficult. We cannot go by form but it is a boost to the players to give self-belief that when we go to Harare we are capable of going there and getting the three points that we want. It is going to be a massive game but I expect us to go there and make sure that we collect the points," he said.

The reverse fixture at BF was abandoned due to crowd trouble. The disciplinary committee awarded the game to Highlanders on a 3-0 scoreline.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe
More on: #Bosso, #Goalie, #Dembare

Comments


Must Read

Bulawayo residents force council to shelve rates increase in 2023 budget

34 mins ago | 40 Views

Zimbabwe pays Pomona ‘investor' - even after US$320m contract cancelled

34 mins ago | 82 Views

Mnangagwa group vows Chamisa-led CCC will never rule Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 602 Views

Zimbabwe linked starlet named in England Under-17 squad

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

First British African Asian premier

2 hrs ago | 396 Views

Hunger stalks Zimbabwe army barracks

2 hrs ago | 420 Views

Zanu-PF loses plot on parastatals

2 hrs ago | 333 Views

'Western countries bullies'

2 hrs ago | 175 Views

Chamisa's CCC, Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF clash over delimitation

2 hrs ago | 281 Views

'Violence robbed CCC'

2 hrs ago | 265 Views

Zimbabwe in 45 000 teacher deficit

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Chiwenga's ex-wife files for refusal of remand

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

SA national in gold buying scam

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zanu-PF land baron in court for violence

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

AU lauds Zimbabwe govt on private universities

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Pair in court over fake fertiliser

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

9 000 housing, commercial stands for Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

'4 700 holders of doctrates in Zimbabwe'

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Vapostori4ED call for immediate removal of sanctions

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Pastors4ED call for sanctions removal

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

South African in Zimbabwean court for fraud

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

+3 500 delegates expected at Zanu-PF congress

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

+3 500 delegates expected at Zanu-PF congress

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

'Zimbabwe rising above illegal sanctions,' claims Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Cellphone thief bashed to death

3 hrs ago | 340 Views

Turf war among Zimbabweans and Lesotho nationals explodes in South Africa

13 hrs ago | 1429 Views

Cyril Ramaphosa may have to consider the prospects of donning orange overalls

13 hrs ago | 1182 Views

Chiwenga's ex-wife steps out after amputation

13 hrs ago | 14781 Views

Respect former ZANU PF leaders on political sabbatical

13 hrs ago | 1677 Views

Resurrection of G40 rocks Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 2583 Views

Zanu-PF congress: Fireworks expected

14 hrs ago | 493 Views

Mass transfers rock Zimbabwe police

14 hrs ago | 575 Views

Top govt official in trouble over ‘questionable' wealth

14 hrs ago | 1183 Views

Chidawu widow's sues own children over estate

14 hrs ago | 556 Views

Zanu-PF minister says Owen Ncube needs psychiatric examination

15 hrs ago | 1737 Views

Kenya linked Rishi Sunak to become UK prime minister

15 hrs ago | 564 Views

Rain forces washout of South Africa-Zimbabwe clash at T20 World Cup

15 hrs ago | 131 Views

Tendai Biti billed to present at African Ambassadors meeting?

15 hrs ago | 731 Views

Madzibaba veShanduko 'defects to Zanu-PF'?

24 Oct 2022 at 06:19hrs | 4690 Views

Zimbabwe soldiers fed isitshwala and beans, publicly ridiculed

24 Oct 2022 at 06:18hrs | 5256 Views

Coltart to challenge court placement on remand

24 Oct 2022 at 06:17hrs | 990 Views

Prisoner breaks prison precast wall with head in escape bid

24 Oct 2022 at 06:16hrs | 1891 Views

Mnangagwa wife's politicised prayer event flops

24 Oct 2022 at 06:16hrs | 2457 Views

List of people and organisations who participated in the sanctioning of Zimbabwe

24 Oct 2022 at 06:16hrs | 2617 Views

2 students in the dock over a leaked ZIMSEC exam paper

24 Oct 2022 at 06:15hrs | 1944 Views

Kagame expected in Harare

24 Oct 2022 at 06:15hrs | 958 Views

Zanu-PF leans on parastatals to fund congress

24 Oct 2022 at 06:14hrs | 497 Views

Obert Gutu under fire over sanctions remarks

24 Oct 2022 at 06:14hrs | 2922 Views

Mnangagwa's second Republic full of promises but no action

24 Oct 2022 at 06:14hrs | 194 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days