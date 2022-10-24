Zanu-PF land baron in court for violence

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF land baron Munyaradzi Nyamukondiwa was yesterday granted $20 000 bail by a Harare magistrate after he was arrested at the weekend for inciting public violence in Mabvuku.The violence resulted in the injury of council employees.Nyamukondiwa, who was being represented by Saviours Kufandada was granted bail on his first attempt despite that police insisted that he must not be granted bail due to his influence within Zanu-PF and given that he had pending cases.He was remanded to November 29 pending trial.Nyamukondiwa controls about 170 housing units built illegally on council land in Mabvuku and is chairperson of a housing trust.It is alleged that on October 20, council served Nyamukondiwa with a 48-hour notice to demolish the structures.He incited the community to resist. On October 21, council officials under the escort of Harare East police went to the area to demolish the structures and found the residents demonstrating.They turned violent resulting in council employees being assaulted.