Chiwenga's ex-wife files for refusal of remand

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
VICE-President Constantino Chiwenga's former wife Marry Mubaiwa appeared at the Harare Magistrates' Court yesterday where she filed an application for refusal of further remand in a case she is facing money-laundering charges.

Mubaiwa, who was accompanied by her aides, appeared before magistrate Taurai Manuwere for the first time after her hand was amputated due to illness.

She was represented by her lawyer Ryan Sitotombe from Mtetwa and Nyambirai Legal Practitioners.

The State represented by Lance Mutsokoti had asked the court to postpone the matter saying the password for a disc that contained information to be used during the trial was with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) where its contents were being analysed.

Mutsokoti asked the State for postponement of the matter to November 29.

But Sitotombe opposed the application saying the accused person was not feeling well and must be removed from remand.

"The State was already on notice, and l don't know how many times the accused should appear in court for her to qualify to be removed from remand. This is brazen violation of the accused person's rights.

"Your brother magistrate Stanford Mambanje said he was giving the State the last chance to give her a trial date, but they failed to do that since 2020. That explanation ignores two crucial factors. The accused person has a right to a fair trial which includes the right to be tried within a reasonable time in an independent court. The charges are from 2019 and the investigating officer said the investigations will complete sometime in 2020.  It is now three years without a trial date," Sitotombe argued.

"If the State is ready for trial, they can still summon the accused person, especially considering her health status. I don't see how the State will suffer any prejudice."

Mutsokoti opposed the matter saying the case was complicated and needed extra-territorial investigations.

Manuwere postponed the matter to October 28 to make a ruling on the application for removal from remand.

Mubaiwa is accused of money laundering after she allegedly transferred millions of dollars to South Africa where she bought properties.

She was recently convicted of fraud after she tried to illegally upgrade her marriage with Chiwenga without his knowledge.

She also faces assault and attempted murder charges.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

