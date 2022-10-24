Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Hunger stalks Zimbabwe army barracks

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
MORALE has reportedly hit rock-bottom in the army as the country's soldiers wallow in poverty and are having to make do with inadequate rations and uniforms, NewsDay can report.

This was revealed by Defence and War Veterans Affairs minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri while making a presentation at the 2023 Parliament pre-budget seminar in Harare yesterday.

Muchinguri-Kashiri blamed the problems being faced by the army on poor budgetary allocations over the years, saying the allocations were failing to sustain soldiers' welfare at the barracks.

This is despite the country's successive national budgets since independence in 1980 having prioritised the Defence ministry. It is one of the top three ministries which always receives the biggest chunk of the national cake.

The army also runs its own private companies that generate revenue.

Muchinguri told legislators that under-funding from the fiscus had negatively affected the ability of the army to carry out its mandate.

On rations, Muchinguri said soldiers were supposed to be getting 53 items, which had, however, been reduced to only five.

"Let's invest in our defence forces. My ministry is facing a lot of challenges, and we have inadequate accommodation to keep our forces in the barracks. If we are adequately provided for, I can assure the nation that we will keep ourselves in the barracks," Muchinguri said.

"What we see in the current situation is that our forces are renting accommodation in the townships, and they are often given names because of inadequate and indecent accommodation —let alone transport, which they also hire. They are insulted on a daily basis. They sometimes go without food and even uniforms, and these are constitutional requirements.

"Their food items have been reduced. Sometimes they have only sadza and beans. This is a serious situation we are faced with. My fear is that these are young people who sacrifice to create this conducive environment for us to enjoy peace. We appeal for funding from you," she said.

Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe also said the situation was equally bad for the country's police service.

"The police force situation is very desperate," he warned.

"You should actually be thanking the police that we still have sanity and tranquillity in our country because of the situation these men and women are going through."

Zanu-PF's Buhera South legislator Joseph Chinotimba warned the ministers to remember that their security was being provided by disgruntled officers, adding that the situation was a national security threat.

Parliament's Defence Committee chairperson Levi Mayihlome (Zanu-PF) added: "The military salary concept should be approved. War veterans are languishing in poverty too. Government should ensure that law enforcement agents — soldiers and police — are paid and are accommodated well. Most police vehicles are grounded due to lack of spare parts. There is gross disgruntlement over the police transport allowances."

Norton legislator Temba Mliswa (Independent) questioned prioritisation of scarce resources pointing out that while critical services were underfunded, government still managed to find money for ministers' vehicles and housing loans.

He claimed that ministers had two government issued luxury vehicles, adding that they were also given US$500 000 housing loans each.

Last year, the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Defence and Home Affairs also produced a damning report which warned that the police force was underfunded.

"There is dilapidated institutional and residential accommodation, poor ablution facilities resulting in officers opting for the bush system, obsolete office furniture, inadequate tools of trade, use of ineffective policing equipment which is inconsistent with contemporary policing technology, and inadequate transport and fuel supplies," read the 2021 report of the Defence and Home Affairs committee read.

In 2020 during the pre-budget consultations, the Defence and Home Affairs committee produced another gloomy report, which stated that the country's soldiers were marching on empty stomachs.

Zimbabwe is facing its worst economic downturn in a decade, with its year-on-year food inflation recently adjudged to be the highest in the world at 353%, followed by Lebanon at 240%.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe
More on: #Hunger, #Barracks, #Army

Comments


Must Read

Bulawayo residents force council to shelve rates increase in 2023 budget

33 mins ago | 40 Views

Zimbabwe pays Pomona ‘investor' - even after US$320m contract cancelled

34 mins ago | 81 Views

Mnangagwa group vows Chamisa-led CCC will never rule Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 602 Views

Zimbabwe linked starlet named in England Under-17 squad

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

First British African Asian premier

2 hrs ago | 396 Views

Zanu-PF loses plot on parastatals

2 hrs ago | 333 Views

'Western countries bullies'

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

Chamisa's CCC, Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF clash over delimitation

2 hrs ago | 281 Views

'Violence robbed CCC'

2 hrs ago | 265 Views

Zimbabwe in 45 000 teacher deficit

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Chiwenga's ex-wife files for refusal of remand

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

SA national in gold buying scam

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zanu-PF land baron in court for violence

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

AU lauds Zimbabwe govt on private universities

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Pair in court over fake fertiliser

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Bosso goalie doubtful for DeMbare blockbuster

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

9 000 housing, commercial stands for Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

'4 700 holders of doctrates in Zimbabwe'

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Vapostori4ED call for immediate removal of sanctions

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Pastors4ED call for sanctions removal

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

South African in Zimbabwean court for fraud

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

+3 500 delegates expected at Zanu-PF congress

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

+3 500 delegates expected at Zanu-PF congress

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

'Zimbabwe rising above illegal sanctions,' claims Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Cellphone thief bashed to death

3 hrs ago | 340 Views

Turf war among Zimbabweans and Lesotho nationals explodes in South Africa

13 hrs ago | 1428 Views

Cyril Ramaphosa may have to consider the prospects of donning orange overalls

13 hrs ago | 1182 Views

Chiwenga's ex-wife steps out after amputation

13 hrs ago | 14775 Views

Respect former ZANU PF leaders on political sabbatical

13 hrs ago | 1675 Views

Resurrection of G40 rocks Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 2582 Views

Zanu-PF congress: Fireworks expected

14 hrs ago | 493 Views

Mass transfers rock Zimbabwe police

14 hrs ago | 575 Views

Top govt official in trouble over ‘questionable' wealth

14 hrs ago | 1183 Views

Chidawu widow's sues own children over estate

14 hrs ago | 555 Views

Zanu-PF minister says Owen Ncube needs psychiatric examination

15 hrs ago | 1737 Views

Kenya linked Rishi Sunak to become UK prime minister

15 hrs ago | 563 Views

Rain forces washout of South Africa-Zimbabwe clash at T20 World Cup

15 hrs ago | 131 Views

Tendai Biti billed to present at African Ambassadors meeting?

15 hrs ago | 731 Views

Madzibaba veShanduko 'defects to Zanu-PF'?

24 Oct 2022 at 06:19hrs | 4690 Views

Zimbabwe soldiers fed isitshwala and beans, publicly ridiculed

24 Oct 2022 at 06:18hrs | 5256 Views

Coltart to challenge court placement on remand

24 Oct 2022 at 06:17hrs | 990 Views

Prisoner breaks prison precast wall with head in escape bid

24 Oct 2022 at 06:16hrs | 1891 Views

Mnangagwa wife's politicised prayer event flops

24 Oct 2022 at 06:16hrs | 2457 Views

List of people and organisations who participated in the sanctioning of Zimbabwe

24 Oct 2022 at 06:16hrs | 2617 Views

2 students in the dock over a leaked ZIMSEC exam paper

24 Oct 2022 at 06:15hrs | 1944 Views

Kagame expected in Harare

24 Oct 2022 at 06:15hrs | 958 Views

Zanu-PF leans on parastatals to fund congress

24 Oct 2022 at 06:14hrs | 497 Views

Obert Gutu under fire over sanctions remarks

24 Oct 2022 at 06:14hrs | 2922 Views

Mnangagwa's second Republic full of promises but no action

24 Oct 2022 at 06:14hrs | 194 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days