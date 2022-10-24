Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WhatsApp has gone down

by Staff Reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
WhatsApp is down, with users unable to send or receive messages this morning.
The world's most popular messaging app appears to have stopped working, potentially affecting billions of users.
The app would allow people to type messages to friends and then press send. But they then became stuck, never actually delivering.

Source - Online

Most Popular In 7 Days