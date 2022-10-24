BREAKING: Racist Democratic Alliance takes over Johannesburg...again

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

This is a developing story…

South Africa's second largest opposition party the Democratic Alliance has won a court case against the current City of Joburg Speaker Colleen Makhubele in a bid to re-instate ousted Former Mayor of Johannesburg Mpho Phalatse.According to reports coming from the neighbouring country, the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg heard arguments on the lawfulness, constitutionality, and validity of the preceding events and the decision to remove Phalatse as executive mayor.The court ruled on Tuesday morning that the Programming Committee that sat in September leading to an extraordinary council sitting on 30 September which ousted Phalatse were unlawful, unconstitutional, and invalid.Phalatse was removed through an ANC-sponsored motion of no confidence on Friday. This despite her filing an urgent court bid to interdict the special council sitting.