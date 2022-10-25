Latest News Editor's Choice


Russian leader mourns Mnangagwa grandson's death

by Mandla Ndlovu
4 hrs ago
Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation (Senate) Valentina Matvienko has sent a condolence message to the First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa over the loss of her grandson Yasha Mafidi Mnangagwa.

Yasha was Sean Mnangagwa's son. He passed on at a local hospital where he was receiving treatment for respiratory complications.



Read the full message below:
HER EXCELLENCY FIRST LADY OF THE REPUBLIC OF ZIMBABWE DR. AUXILLIA MNANGAGWA

Dear Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa!

With a sense of deep shock I received the news of passing away of Your grandson. It is impossible to make peace with the death of a loved one whose life was cut short barely begun. There are no words that can soften the pain and bitterness of such a loss. In this dark hour I wish You tenacity and courage and express the most sincere sympathy and support to You and Your Family. I share Your sadness and grieve with You.

Respectfully,

Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matvienko



Source - Byo24News

