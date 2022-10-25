Russian leader mourns Mnangagwa grandson's death

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

HER EXCELLENCY FIRST LADY OF THE REPUBLIC OF ZIMBABWE DR. AUXILLIA MNANGAGWA



Dear Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa!



With a sense of deep shock I received the news of passing away of Your grandson. It is impossible to make peace with the death of a loved one whose life was cut short barely begun. There are no words that can soften the pain and bitterness of such a loss. In this dark hour I wish You tenacity and courage and express the most sincere sympathy and support to You and Your Family. I share Your sadness and grieve with You.



Respectfully,



Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matvienko



