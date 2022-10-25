Latest News Editor's Choice


Man hangs self at Apostolic shrine

by Simbarashe Sithole in Bindura
Bindura residents were shell shocked to see Aleck Chizuku's (27) life less body  hanging on a tree at Ran mine Bindura on Monday.


The corpse was retrieved by the police who observed ran poison in his pocket and a suicidal note.

According to the police Chizuku committed suicide after being troubled by his wife Patricia Wasarirevhu.

Acting Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha confirmed the case.

"I can confirm a sudden death case in Bindura where a man committed suicide by hanging after accusing his wife of troubling him," Chikasha said.

It is further alleged that the now deceased Chizuku wrote in his note that Caleb Talent should look after his children.

Police warned people to seek counselling if they have problems in marriages.

