Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa signs law for complaints against security forces

by Staff reporter
19 mins ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has gazetted into law the Zimbabwe Independent Complaints Commission Act, which paves the way for people to report acts of misconduct by security services.

The law is mandated by a constitution adopted in 2013, and its urgency was further buttressed by the Motlanthe Commission which investigated the 2018 post-election violence during which security forces shot at least 35 people, killing six.

Kgalema Motlanthe, the former South African president, concluded that soldiers had used "excessive force" in trying to quell protests triggered by delays in announcing election results.

Mnangagwa signed the new law last week, according to the Government Gazette of October 21.

The commission's mandate is "to investigate any complaint made by any person or his or her behalf against any misconduct on the part of a member of a security service in the discharge or purported discharge of the member's functions."

Security services include soldiers, intelligence officers and prison officers.

On paper, the commission must provide an independent and impartial mechanism for the investigation of misconduct by members of security services, but government critics question if the Zanu-PF government is willing to allow scrutiny.

Security forces typically act on political orders, and despite Motlanthe's call for soldiers involved in the August 2018 killings to be prosecuted, the government has dragged its feet.

The new law requires members of the security services "to act in accordance with the law when conducting their duties."

It continues: "They also are not to act in a partisan manner; further the interests of any political party or cause prejudice to the lawful interests of any political party; or cause or violate the fundamental rights or freedoms of any persons."

The offences that will fall under the commission's remit include "any death as a result of actions of any member of the security services, unjustified discharge of an official firearm by any member of a security service, rape by a member of the security service, whether the member is on or off duty, rape of any person while that person is in the custody of a security service, the torture or assault against any member of a security service in the execution of the member's duties."

The law imposes a three-year time limit for complaints.

Source - zimlive
More on: #Mnangagwa, #Bill, #Law

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa's ally acquitted of fraud

15 mins ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe clears 90% of debt to airlines

17 mins ago | 18 Views

US govt issues alert for a possible terror attack in Sandton

18 mins ago | 36 Views

Dembare, Bosso play for pride in Sunday premiership clash

19 mins ago | 14 Views

Man hangs self at Apostolic shrine

5 hrs ago | 674 Views

Zimbabweans being swindled of millions by foreigners due to lies about sanctions

6 hrs ago | 600 Views

Is corruption in Zimbabwe because of crooked minds or purely cruel idiocy?

6 hrs ago | 190 Views

WATCH: South Africa's Nombulelo Mhlongo charms Bulawayo

12 hrs ago | 1163 Views

Russian leader mourns Mnangagwa grandson's death

12 hrs ago | 2354 Views

Thumbs up to a renewed ZANU PF!

14 hrs ago | 3036 Views

Zimbabwe police flagged over Zanu-PF bias

15 hrs ago | 1388 Views

Angry caller attacks Zanu-PF's Mugwadi and Masarira on national radio

15 hrs ago | 3298 Views

Fraudster forges court order using magistrate's stamp to 'fix' ex-wife

15 hrs ago | 1104 Views

Zimbabwe Defence Forces chief in SA for meetings with counterpart

15 hrs ago | 1627 Views

Rogue Zimbabwe civil society sponsor accusations of shrinking democratic space and protests

15 hrs ago | 271 Views

Bulawayo residents boycott anti-sanctions campaign

15 hrs ago | 999 Views

Zanu-PF politburo heads for shake-up

15 hrs ago | 1064 Views

New Zimbabwe Parliament land owners seek US$900 000 compensation

15 hrs ago | 674 Views

Zec digs in on voters roll

15 hrs ago | 337 Views

Beam has failed, says Artuz

15 hrs ago | 147 Views

'Reduce duty on electric cars'

15 hrs ago | 266 Views

84 Malawian migrants languish in Zimbabwe prisons

15 hrs ago | 289 Views

Court hears ex-judge Ndewere's arguments

15 hrs ago | 338 Views

55 000 petition Mnangagwa for Sikhala, Sithole release

15 hrs ago | 718 Views

Businessman up for murder

15 hrs ago | 750 Views

Zimbabwe inflation drops to 269%

15 hrs ago | 391 Views

Mr President, how far with the hyped mega deals?

15 hrs ago | 255 Views

A case for Zimbabwe defence forces

15 hrs ago | 357 Views

Tollgate upgrades programme underway

15 hrs ago | 276 Views

MSU fees up by 407%

15 hrs ago | 514 Views

Nakamba might fit well in Unai Emery's philosophy

15 hrs ago | 441 Views

ZETDC begins work on power line for largest steel plant

15 hrs ago | 173 Views

Zanu-PF Congress starts today

15 hrs ago | 279 Views

Sadc dismisses targeted sanctions claim

15 hrs ago | 262 Views

Zifa 'witch-hunt' audit out tomorrow

15 hrs ago | 121 Views

10-year-old attacked with machete over father's infidelity

25 Oct 2022 at 20:19hrs | 940 Views

UK lies about Zimbabwe sanctions

25 Oct 2022 at 19:41hrs | 1574 Views

ZESA says NO to Chiwenga's 2023 budget address

25 Oct 2022 at 19:40hrs | 1245 Views

WhatsApp back online after hour-long global outage hits users

25 Oct 2022 at 19:39hrs | 319 Views

Zimbabweans aren't fools and refuse to be hoodwinked with 'sanctions on country' yarn!

25 Oct 2022 at 19:05hrs | 520 Views

BREAKING: Racist Democratic Alliance takes over Johannesburg...again

25 Oct 2022 at 10:06hrs | 4096 Views

WhatsApp has gone down

25 Oct 2022 at 09:11hrs | 2880 Views

Bulawayo residents force council to shelve rates increase in 2023 budget

25 Oct 2022 at 07:56hrs | 507 Views

Zimbabwe pays Pomona ‘investor' - even after US$320m contract cancelled

25 Oct 2022 at 07:55hrs | 1323 Views

Mnangagwa group vows Chamisa-led CCC will never rule Zimbabwe

25 Oct 2022 at 06:09hrs | 2545 Views

Zimbabwe linked starlet named in England Under-17 squad

25 Oct 2022 at 06:09hrs | 916 Views

First British African Asian premier

25 Oct 2022 at 06:08hrs | 1538 Views

Hunger stalks Zimbabwe army barracks

25 Oct 2022 at 06:08hrs | 2701 Views

Zanu-PF loses plot on parastatals

25 Oct 2022 at 06:07hrs | 1028 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days