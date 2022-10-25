Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Dembare, Bosso play for pride in Sunday premiership clash

by Staff reporter
19 mins ago | Views
Fallen Zimbabwe premiership giants Dynamos and Highlanders clash this Sunday in a Castle Lager Premiership Match Day 32 with nothing left to play for except pride.

The so-called Battle for Zimbabwe Part 2 will be played at the National Sports Stadium.

Ugly scenes marred the reverse fixture played at Barbourfields Stadium in May this year when both sets of fans invaded the pitch in what led to the abandonment of the clash.

A group of rowdy fans from the section housing Dynamos supporters pulled down the goal net soon after Highlanders' broke the deadlock to make it 1-0 for the hosts deep into injury time

The two teams, both sponsored by Kuda Tagwirei's Sakunda Holdings, later issued formal apologies to football stakeholders and for the embarrassing dent to their benefactor's brand.

However, the thrills associated with the domestic game's most followed fixture have been diluted by the crowning of Norman Mapeza's FC Platinum who have clinched their fourth straight title.

Dynamos are second on 56 points and are tied on points with Chicken Inn, another promising outfit that ran out of steam as competition became stiff in the league race.

Despite occupying a lofty position, number two is still not good enough to pacify the legion of fans who have seen Dynamos make it a habit to win titles in the domestic game over the bygone years.

Similarly, Highlanders lie fourth on the premiership ladder with 49 points and are also a pale shadow of the fierce outfit that also dominated the game during its heydays.

Despite having few more fixtures to fulfil as the 2021-22 premiership race grinds to an end, the season has all but ended for the two sides as they are both out of the Chibuku Super Cup, the country's premier knockout competition.

However, Highlanders have consolation in the Independence Cup clinched during the invitational competition 18 April this year.

Meanwhile, Caps United, another fallen giant, travel to Bulawayo to play third placed Chicken Inn in Saturday's headline fixture.

In other matches to be played Saturday, ZPC Kariba host Bulawayo City at Nyamhunga while Harare City entertain Whawha at the National Sports Stadium.

Champions FC Platinum play host to Yadah at Mandava while Black Rhinos date Manica Diamonds at Sakubva.

The Tenax-Ngezi Platinum match at Sakubva complete Saturday's round of Match Day 32 fixtures.

On Sunday, the Dynamos-Highlanders match headline the fixtures which also see Cranborne Bullets and Triangle United clash at Vengere.

Bulawayo Chiefs and Herentals also clash at Luveve.

Source - zimlive
More on: #Dembare, #Bosso, #Psl

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa's ally acquitted of fraud

15 mins ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe clears 90% of debt to airlines

17 mins ago | 18 Views

US govt issues alert for a possible terror attack in Sandton

18 mins ago | 36 Views

Mnangagwa signs law for complaints against security forces

19 mins ago | 30 Views

Man hangs self at Apostolic shrine

5 hrs ago | 674 Views

Zimbabweans being swindled of millions by foreigners due to lies about sanctions

6 hrs ago | 600 Views

Is corruption in Zimbabwe because of crooked minds or purely cruel idiocy?

6 hrs ago | 190 Views

WATCH: South Africa's Nombulelo Mhlongo charms Bulawayo

12 hrs ago | 1163 Views

Russian leader mourns Mnangagwa grandson's death

12 hrs ago | 2354 Views

Thumbs up to a renewed ZANU PF!

14 hrs ago | 3036 Views

Zimbabwe police flagged over Zanu-PF bias

15 hrs ago | 1388 Views

Angry caller attacks Zanu-PF's Mugwadi and Masarira on national radio

15 hrs ago | 3298 Views

Fraudster forges court order using magistrate's stamp to 'fix' ex-wife

15 hrs ago | 1104 Views

Zimbabwe Defence Forces chief in SA for meetings with counterpart

15 hrs ago | 1627 Views

Rogue Zimbabwe civil society sponsor accusations of shrinking democratic space and protests

15 hrs ago | 271 Views

Bulawayo residents boycott anti-sanctions campaign

15 hrs ago | 999 Views

Zanu-PF politburo heads for shake-up

15 hrs ago | 1064 Views

New Zimbabwe Parliament land owners seek US$900 000 compensation

15 hrs ago | 674 Views

Zec digs in on voters roll

15 hrs ago | 337 Views

Beam has failed, says Artuz

15 hrs ago | 147 Views

'Reduce duty on electric cars'

15 hrs ago | 266 Views

84 Malawian migrants languish in Zimbabwe prisons

15 hrs ago | 289 Views

Court hears ex-judge Ndewere's arguments

15 hrs ago | 338 Views

55 000 petition Mnangagwa for Sikhala, Sithole release

15 hrs ago | 718 Views

Businessman up for murder

15 hrs ago | 750 Views

Zimbabwe inflation drops to 269%

15 hrs ago | 391 Views

Mr President, how far with the hyped mega deals?

15 hrs ago | 255 Views

A case for Zimbabwe defence forces

15 hrs ago | 357 Views

Tollgate upgrades programme underway

15 hrs ago | 276 Views

MSU fees up by 407%

15 hrs ago | 514 Views

Nakamba might fit well in Unai Emery's philosophy

15 hrs ago | 441 Views

ZETDC begins work on power line for largest steel plant

15 hrs ago | 173 Views

Zanu-PF Congress starts today

15 hrs ago | 279 Views

Sadc dismisses targeted sanctions claim

15 hrs ago | 262 Views

Zifa 'witch-hunt' audit out tomorrow

15 hrs ago | 121 Views

10-year-old attacked with machete over father's infidelity

25 Oct 2022 at 20:19hrs | 940 Views

UK lies about Zimbabwe sanctions

25 Oct 2022 at 19:41hrs | 1574 Views

ZESA says NO to Chiwenga's 2023 budget address

25 Oct 2022 at 19:40hrs | 1245 Views

WhatsApp back online after hour-long global outage hits users

25 Oct 2022 at 19:39hrs | 319 Views

Zimbabweans aren't fools and refuse to be hoodwinked with 'sanctions on country' yarn!

25 Oct 2022 at 19:05hrs | 520 Views

BREAKING: Racist Democratic Alliance takes over Johannesburg...again

25 Oct 2022 at 10:06hrs | 4096 Views

WhatsApp has gone down

25 Oct 2022 at 09:11hrs | 2880 Views

Bulawayo residents force council to shelve rates increase in 2023 budget

25 Oct 2022 at 07:56hrs | 507 Views

Zimbabwe pays Pomona ‘investor' - even after US$320m contract cancelled

25 Oct 2022 at 07:55hrs | 1323 Views

Mnangagwa group vows Chamisa-led CCC will never rule Zimbabwe

25 Oct 2022 at 06:09hrs | 2545 Views

Zimbabwe linked starlet named in England Under-17 squad

25 Oct 2022 at 06:09hrs | 916 Views

First British African Asian premier

25 Oct 2022 at 06:08hrs | 1538 Views

Hunger stalks Zimbabwe army barracks

25 Oct 2022 at 06:08hrs | 2701 Views

Zanu-PF loses plot on parastatals

25 Oct 2022 at 06:07hrs | 1028 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days