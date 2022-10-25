Dembare, Bosso play for pride in Sunday premiership clash

News / National

by Staff reporter

Fallen Zimbabwe premiership giants Dynamos and Highlanders clash this Sunday in a Castle Lager Premiership Match Day 32 with nothing left to play for except pride.The so-called Battle for Zimbabwe Part 2 will be played at the National Sports Stadium.Ugly scenes marred the reverse fixture played at Barbourfields Stadium in May this year when both sets of fans invaded the pitch in what led to the abandonment of the clash.A group of rowdy fans from the section housing Dynamos supporters pulled down the goal net soon after Highlanders' broke the deadlock to make it 1-0 for the hosts deep into injury timeThe two teams, both sponsored by Kuda Tagwirei's Sakunda Holdings, later issued formal apologies to football stakeholders and for the embarrassing dent to their benefactor's brand.However, the thrills associated with the domestic game's most followed fixture have been diluted by the crowning of Norman Mapeza's FC Platinum who have clinched their fourth straight title.Dynamos are second on 56 points and are tied on points with Chicken Inn, another promising outfit that ran out of steam as competition became stiff in the league race.Despite occupying a lofty position, number two is still not good enough to pacify the legion of fans who have seen Dynamos make it a habit to win titles in the domestic game over the bygone years.Similarly, Highlanders lie fourth on the premiership ladder with 49 points and are also a pale shadow of the fierce outfit that also dominated the game during its heydays.Despite having few more fixtures to fulfil as the 2021-22 premiership race grinds to an end, the season has all but ended for the two sides as they are both out of the Chibuku Super Cup, the country's premier knockout competition.However, Highlanders have consolation in the Independence Cup clinched during the invitational competition 18 April this year.Meanwhile, Caps United, another fallen giant, travel to Bulawayo to play third placed Chicken Inn in Saturday's headline fixture.In other matches to be played Saturday, ZPC Kariba host Bulawayo City at Nyamhunga while Harare City entertain Whawha at the National Sports Stadium.Champions FC Platinum play host to Yadah at Mandava while Black Rhinos date Manica Diamonds at Sakubva.The Tenax-Ngezi Platinum match at Sakubva complete Saturday's round of Match Day 32 fixtures.On Sunday, the Dynamos-Highlanders match headline the fixtures which also see Cranborne Bullets and Triangle United clash at Vengere.Bulawayo Chiefs and Herentals also clash at Luveve.