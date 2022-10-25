News / National
US govt issues alert for a possible terror attack in Sandton
The US Government has issued an alert for a possible terror attack in Sandton, Johannesburg this weekend.
In a statement this afternoon, the US Embassy says it received information that terrorists may be planning to attack and target large gatherings of people.
The US embassy is advising staff to avoid crowds of people and public gatherings in the area this weekend.
No other information is available at this stage.
Source - eNCA