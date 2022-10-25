Mnangagwa's ally acquitted of fraud

News / National

by Staff reporter

ECONOMIC Empowerment Group (EEG) president, Mike Chimombe (41) has been cleared of fraud charges after the matter was withdrawn before plea.Chimombe appeared before Harare Magistrate, Dennis Mangosi Wednesday and left the courtroom a free man.Prosecutor Zebediah Bofu told the court State was making an application to withdraw charges made by complainant, Brian Marunganise, in absentia.State had liased with complainant over the phone and he indicated he was in Zvishavane, and could not attend court.Defence did not oppose the application for withdrawal made by the State.Chimombe, who is President Emmerson Mnangagwa's ally and former Affirmative Action Group (AAG) president, was arrested on September 26 this year on allegations of fraud.He was picked up from his Borrowdale Brooke residency by Criminal Investigative Detectives after allegedly refusing to be arrested by uniformed Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers.The flamboyant newly elected Zanu-PF Central Committee member, was accused of swindling Marungamise of US$16,900 in a botched transaction for a ‘non-existent' housing stand.