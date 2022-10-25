Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man in Zimbabwe army uniform shot outside Russian embassy in Harare

by Staff reporter
8 mins ago | Views
A man was shot and rushed to hospital on Wednesday night after allegedly trying to disarm a security guard at the Russian embassy in Harare, witnesses said.

Police were called to the embassy on Fife Avenue at around 8PM following reports of a shooting.

Officers arrived to find a man lying on the ground after being shot at least once.

A neighbour said: "There was a sound of gunfire and we all rushed outside. Not long after there were emergency vehicles with sirens and the scene was quite crowded.

"A man, who had been shot, was taken away by ambulance. He appeared to be barely clinging to life."

Another witness told ZimLive that the man was wearing Zimbabwe army uniform.

"Everyone was saying he's a soldier," the witness said. "Security staff at the embassy didn't know him, he certainly doesn't work there."

National police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi was unreachable.

It was not immediately clear if the man had survived the shooting, as law enforcement agents urgently worked to unravel his identity and his motive.

Russia is one of Zimbabwe's strongest international allies, as both countries fight isolation by western nations over human rights abuses.


Source - ZimLive
More on: #Russia, #Embassy, #Army

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa's ally acquitted of fraud

9 hrs ago | 370 Views

Zimbabwe clears 90% of debt to airlines

9 hrs ago | 324 Views

US govt issues alert for a possible terror attack in Sandton

9 hrs ago | 582 Views

Dembare, Bosso play for pride in Sunday premiership clash

9 hrs ago | 151 Views

Mnangagwa signs law for complaints against security forces

9 hrs ago | 445 Views

Man hangs self at Apostolic shrine

13 hrs ago | 1045 Views

Zimbabweans being swindled of millions by foreigners due to lies about sanctions

14 hrs ago | 939 Views

Is corruption in Zimbabwe because of crooked minds or purely cruel idiocy?

14 hrs ago | 220 Views

WATCH: South Africa's Nombulelo Mhlongo charms Bulawayo

20 hrs ago | 1311 Views

Russian leader mourns Mnangagwa grandson's death

21 hrs ago | 2688 Views

Thumbs up to a renewed ZANU PF!

23 hrs ago | 3434 Views

Zimbabwe police flagged over Zanu-PF bias

24 hrs ago | 1510 Views

Angry caller attacks Zanu-PF's Mugwadi and Masarira on national radio

24 hrs ago | 3688 Views

Fraudster forges court order using magistrate's stamp to 'fix' ex-wife

24 hrs ago | 1249 Views

Zimbabwe Defence Forces chief in SA for meetings with counterpart

24 hrs ago | 1784 Views

Rogue Zimbabwe civil society sponsor accusations of shrinking democratic space and protests

24 hrs ago | 285 Views

Bulawayo residents boycott anti-sanctions campaign

24 hrs ago | 1052 Views

Zanu-PF politburo heads for shake-up

24 hrs ago | 1120 Views

New Zimbabwe Parliament land owners seek US$900 000 compensation

24 hrs ago | 723 Views

Zec digs in on voters roll

24 hrs ago | 366 Views

Beam has failed, says Artuz

24 hrs ago | 156 Views

'Reduce duty on electric cars'

24 hrs ago | 283 Views

84 Malawian migrants languish in Zimbabwe prisons

24 hrs ago | 311 Views

Court hears ex-judge Ndewere's arguments

24 hrs ago | 368 Views

55 000 petition Mnangagwa for Sikhala, Sithole release

24 hrs ago | 797 Views

Businessman up for murder

24 hrs ago | 792 Views

Zimbabwe inflation drops to 269%

24 hrs ago | 423 Views

Mr President, how far with the hyped mega deals?

24 hrs ago | 288 Views

A case for Zimbabwe defence forces

24 hrs ago | 392 Views

Tollgate upgrades programme underway

24 hrs ago | 299 Views

MSU fees up by 407%

24 hrs ago | 576 Views

Nakamba might fit well in Unai Emery's philosophy

24 hrs ago | 492 Views

ZETDC begins work on power line for largest steel plant

24 hrs ago | 188 Views

Zanu-PF Congress starts today

24 hrs ago | 290 Views

Sadc dismisses targeted sanctions claim

24 hrs ago | 280 Views

Zifa 'witch-hunt' audit out tomorrow

24 hrs ago | 126 Views

10-year-old attacked with machete over father's infidelity

25 Oct 2022 at 20:19hrs | 991 Views

UK lies about Zimbabwe sanctions

25 Oct 2022 at 19:41hrs | 1604 Views

ZESA says NO to Chiwenga's 2023 budget address

25 Oct 2022 at 19:40hrs | 1261 Views

WhatsApp back online after hour-long global outage hits users

25 Oct 2022 at 19:39hrs | 322 Views

Zimbabweans aren't fools and refuse to be hoodwinked with 'sanctions on country' yarn!

25 Oct 2022 at 19:05hrs | 525 Views

BREAKING: Racist Democratic Alliance takes over Johannesburg...again

25 Oct 2022 at 10:06hrs | 4111 Views

WhatsApp has gone down

25 Oct 2022 at 09:11hrs | 2884 Views

Bulawayo residents force council to shelve rates increase in 2023 budget

25 Oct 2022 at 07:56hrs | 510 Views

Zimbabwe pays Pomona ‘investor' - even after US$320m contract cancelled

25 Oct 2022 at 07:55hrs | 1332 Views

Mnangagwa group vows Chamisa-led CCC will never rule Zimbabwe

25 Oct 2022 at 06:09hrs | 2584 Views

Zimbabwe linked starlet named in England Under-17 squad

25 Oct 2022 at 06:09hrs | 933 Views

First British African Asian premier

25 Oct 2022 at 06:08hrs | 1549 Views

Hunger stalks Zimbabwe army barracks

25 Oct 2022 at 06:08hrs | 2817 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days