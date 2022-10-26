Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe funeral policies face scrutiny

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Following a public outcry against funeral assurance, the Insurance and Pensions Commission is engaging the Zimbabwe Association of Funeral Assurers on policy design and benefits to address concerns that policy holders do not get a fair deal.

This follows an explosion on social media platforms over the past week since Twitter user Alister Nyamarai Chibanda accused a service provider of revoking the policy for failing to pay subscriptions for three months, when that person had been paying their monthly subscriptions consistently for three decades.

This prompted a lot of support. Some said issues beyond their control such as sickness, could have caused the defaults, but companies were not taking that into consideration.

Following the outcry, IPEC has now acted to address the public's concerns and yesterday released a statement acknowledging them.

"IPEC acknowledges the concerns that have been raised by the public on the matter and wish to advise that prior to the current discussions on the matter, IPEC, in line with its mandate of protecting the interests of policyholders, was already in engagement with funeral assurers through their association Zimbabwe Association of Funeral Assurers (ZAFA) on these and other issues."

"These engagements, which also centre around product design and pricing are expected to culminate in reforms that will ensure the vibrancy and sustainability of the sector and the protection of policyholder interests. IPEC will update stakeholders on the progress regarding this exercise," IPEC said in the statement.

It also invited policyholders with complaints against any of IPEC's regulated entities, to approach them with their complaints at their Harare and Bulawayo offices or visit their website.

ZAFA president Mr Arthur Mukasi could not be reached for comment as his mobile phone went unanswered.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa off to Lesotho PM's inauguration

1 hr ago | 440 Views

Sikhala on world radar

1 hr ago | 484 Views

ZAPU savages Britain and EU

1 hr ago | 276 Views

China backs Zimbabwe in fighting external interference

1 hr ago | 109 Views

Zanu-PF targets civil servants

1 hr ago | 279 Views

Zimbabwe sliding into dictatorship - report

1 hr ago | 247 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs to fall from grace

1 hr ago | 416 Views

US, UK dismiss Zimbabwe's anti-sanctions marches

1 hr ago | 137 Views

'Zanu-PF politicising education'

1 hr ago | 44 Views

NewsDay barred from Zanu-PF congress over 'fiction articles'

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe in intensive polio vaccine programme

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Businessman loses $24,000 to homeless conman

1 hr ago | 143 Views

Zimbabwe transport ministry underfunded

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Bogus soil testing companies on the prowl

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Tobacco sales rake in US$650,3 million

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Tough time ahead for 'zvakarongeka' Ncube

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Bulawayo Eastern Suburbs to go without water

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Prison Break in Beitbridge!

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Man killed for reprimanding foul-mouthed friend

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Family searches for missing 11 year old son

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Jeys Marabini ready to perform at Zimbabwe Jazz fest

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Fresh water woes for Bulawayo suburbs

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zanu-PF sharpening strategies for outright win

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

NUST cleared to start medical school

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zanu-PF structures endorse Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Dembare, Bosso in low stakes Battle of Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Hubby killer appears in court

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Mom pleads insanity in killing 4 children

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa salutes Africa anti-sanctions stance

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Zimbabwe's Chevrons target Pakistan upset

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Man in Zimbabwe army uniform shot outside Russian embassy in Harare

2 hrs ago | 804 Views

Mnangagwa's ally acquitted of fraud

11 hrs ago | 414 Views

Zimbabwe clears 90% of debt to airlines

11 hrs ago | 366 Views

US govt issues alert for a possible terror attack in Sandton

11 hrs ago | 674 Views

Dembare, Bosso play for pride in Sunday premiership clash

11 hrs ago | 169 Views

Mnangagwa signs law for complaints against security forces

11 hrs ago | 511 Views

Man hangs self at Apostolic shrine

15 hrs ago | 1129 Views

Zimbabweans being swindled of millions by foreigners due to lies about sanctions

16 hrs ago | 987 Views

Is corruption in Zimbabwe because of crooked minds or purely cruel idiocy?

16 hrs ago | 228 Views

WATCH: South Africa's Nombulelo Mhlongo charms Bulawayo

22 hrs ago | 1365 Views

Russian leader mourns Mnangagwa grandson's death

22 hrs ago | 2755 Views

Thumbs up to a renewed ZANU PF!

26 Oct 2022 at 07:09hrs | 3582 Views

Zimbabwe police flagged over Zanu-PF bias

26 Oct 2022 at 06:11hrs | 1541 Views

Angry caller attacks Zanu-PF's Mugwadi and Masarira on national radio

26 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 3761 Views

Fraudster forges court order using magistrate's stamp to 'fix' ex-wife

26 Oct 2022 at 06:03hrs | 1283 Views

Zimbabwe Defence Forces chief in SA for meetings with counterpart

26 Oct 2022 at 06:03hrs | 1824 Views

Rogue Zimbabwe civil society sponsor accusations of shrinking democratic space and protests

26 Oct 2022 at 06:03hrs | 292 Views

Bulawayo residents boycott anti-sanctions campaign

26 Oct 2022 at 06:02hrs | 1059 Views

Zanu-PF politburo heads for shake-up

26 Oct 2022 at 06:02hrs | 1131 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days