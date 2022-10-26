Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mom pleads insanity in killing 4 children

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The legal counsel for Emelda Marizani of Chivhu accused of killing her four daughters by slitting their throats and setting the family house on fire, has asked the court to consider a special verdict of not guilty on the grounds of insanity.

Marizani pleaded not guilty to four counts of murder, when her trial opened before High Court judge Justice Munamato Mutevedzi, and the defence offered a plea of diminished responsibility.

A not guilty plea is always entered in a murder trial, forcing the State to prove the crime.

Through her lawyer, Ms Gamuchirai Marizanhi, Marizani also blamed her conduct to abuse by her husband, which she claimed had an effect on state of mind.

And in its application, the defence seeks to have her admitted into a psychiatric hospital until her condition improved, adding that her mental condition was hereditary.

The woman's husband Mr Lameck Brandi confirmed the mental condition in her family during cross examination. But several medical reports showed that Maziranhi was mentally well, which she disputed.

The trial has been adjourned to November 9, for the prosecution to have a psychiatric report prepared so the court to make an informed and appropriate decision.

In her defence outline, she claimed that she was psychotic, and in an abusive marriage, and that her husband had countless illicit affairs, while he also scorned her for bearing girls.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Mom, #Court, #Insanity

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa off to Lesotho PM's inauguration

1 hr ago | 442 Views

Sikhala on world radar

1 hr ago | 485 Views

ZAPU savages Britain and EU

1 hr ago | 276 Views

China backs Zimbabwe in fighting external interference

1 hr ago | 110 Views

Zanu-PF targets civil servants

1 hr ago | 280 Views

Zimbabwe sliding into dictatorship - report

1 hr ago | 247 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs to fall from grace

1 hr ago | 417 Views

US, UK dismiss Zimbabwe's anti-sanctions marches

1 hr ago | 137 Views

'Zanu-PF politicising education'

1 hr ago | 44 Views

NewsDay barred from Zanu-PF congress over 'fiction articles'

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe in intensive polio vaccine programme

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Businessman loses $24,000 to homeless conman

1 hr ago | 145 Views

Zimbabwe transport ministry underfunded

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Bogus soil testing companies on the prowl

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Tobacco sales rake in US$650,3 million

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Tough time ahead for 'zvakarongeka' Ncube

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Bulawayo Eastern Suburbs to go without water

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Prison Break in Beitbridge!

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Man killed for reprimanding foul-mouthed friend

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Family searches for missing 11 year old son

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Jeys Marabini ready to perform at Zimbabwe Jazz fest

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Fresh water woes for Bulawayo suburbs

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zanu-PF sharpening strategies for outright win

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

NUST cleared to start medical school

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zanu-PF structures endorse Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Dembare, Bosso in low stakes Battle of Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Hubby killer appears in court

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa salutes Africa anti-sanctions stance

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Zimbabwe's Chevrons target Pakistan upset

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe funeral policies face scrutiny

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Man in Zimbabwe army uniform shot outside Russian embassy in Harare

2 hrs ago | 806 Views

Mnangagwa's ally acquitted of fraud

11 hrs ago | 414 Views

Zimbabwe clears 90% of debt to airlines

11 hrs ago | 366 Views

US govt issues alert for a possible terror attack in Sandton

11 hrs ago | 675 Views

Dembare, Bosso play for pride in Sunday premiership clash

11 hrs ago | 169 Views

Mnangagwa signs law for complaints against security forces

11 hrs ago | 511 Views

Man hangs self at Apostolic shrine

15 hrs ago | 1129 Views

Zimbabweans being swindled of millions by foreigners due to lies about sanctions

16 hrs ago | 987 Views

Is corruption in Zimbabwe because of crooked minds or purely cruel idiocy?

16 hrs ago | 228 Views

WATCH: South Africa's Nombulelo Mhlongo charms Bulawayo

22 hrs ago | 1365 Views

Russian leader mourns Mnangagwa grandson's death

22 hrs ago | 2755 Views

Thumbs up to a renewed ZANU PF!

26 Oct 2022 at 07:09hrs | 3582 Views

Zimbabwe police flagged over Zanu-PF bias

26 Oct 2022 at 06:11hrs | 1541 Views

Angry caller attacks Zanu-PF's Mugwadi and Masarira on national radio

26 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 3761 Views

Fraudster forges court order using magistrate's stamp to 'fix' ex-wife

26 Oct 2022 at 06:03hrs | 1283 Views

Zimbabwe Defence Forces chief in SA for meetings with counterpart

26 Oct 2022 at 06:03hrs | 1824 Views

Rogue Zimbabwe civil society sponsor accusations of shrinking democratic space and protests

26 Oct 2022 at 06:03hrs | 293 Views

Bulawayo residents boycott anti-sanctions campaign

26 Oct 2022 at 06:02hrs | 1059 Views

Zanu-PF politburo heads for shake-up

26 Oct 2022 at 06:02hrs | 1131 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days