Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Dembare, Bosso in low stakes Battle of Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
GIANTS Dynamos and Highlanders are set to rekindle their age-old rivalries with nothing much to fight for in a Castle Lager Premiership match at the National Sports Stadium this Sunday.

The contest comes just a week after the 2021/2022 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title destiny has already been decided.

The big prize was claimed by FC Platinum, who snatched up a fourth straight title last Saturday after amassing an unassailable tally, with three games remaining in the season.

And, for the umpteenth time, the giants will be fighting for the crumbs down the pecking order, as Dynamos face a stiff challenge from Chicken Inn for the second place while Bosso are hoping to cement their position in the top four.

Inconsistencies have hit DeMbare's campaign hard. At some point this year, they were tipped to compete for the title while Bosso were never in the race despite the huge incentives from the two clubs' principal sponsors Sakunda Holdings.

The country's two biggest teams, who secured lucrative sponsorship deals with the local energy giants this season, not only missed out on the title.

Sakunda Holdings had promised both teams a cool US$150 000 for winning the league title which comes with participation in the CAF Champions League.

And as they rekindle their rivalries on Sunday, there isn't much to look forward to, apart from the traditional rivalry. The game is devoid of stakes.

At worst, this duel has been reduced to a social game especially after FC Platinum wrapped up the league championship last weekend.

It is even different from the ill-fated first leg that was played at Barbourfields in May this year. Then, Dynamos were top of the table with 30 points from 14 games.

The Glamour Boys were on a nine-match unbeaten run. But that first leg had to be decided via the board room after the match was abandoned due to hooliganism.

Both teams were fined, and the match was awarded to Highlanders on a 3-0 scoreline.

So many things have changed, and Dynamos will go into Sunday's match on the back of a demoralising 0-1 defeat away to relegation fighters Bulawayo City in their last match.

Bosso, who have experienced a renaissance under their new Portuguese coach Baltermar Brito, have the momentum after storming the top four with a hard-fought derby win over Bulawayo Chiefs last Sunday.

Despite their woes, it is still worth noting that the clash between Dynamos and Highlanders is one of the biggest in the region.

The two clubs are the most supported in Zimbabwe and are unrivalled in terms of success. The giants share between themselves 23 league titles in the 40 seasons that have been completed since Independence in 1980.

They have been involved in some intriguing duels before and after Independence.

The contests, which were later coined "The Battle of Zimbabwe", have headlined the domestic football landscape over the years.

Dynamos are Zimbabwe's biggest and most successful club despite being formed much later than Highlanders. They have won an incredible 21 league titles since the club's formation in 1963.

Highlanders are second in terms of success, with seven titles — the last of which was 18 years ago, in 2006.

On a sad note, Dynamos will walk into their 60th anniversary next year with nothing in their hands. The same gloomy atmosphere is at Highlanders, who celebrate 100 years in 2026.

Fixtures:

Saturday: ZPC Kariba v Bulawayo City (Nyamhunga); Harare City v Whawha (NSS); Chicken Inn v CAPS Utd (Luveve); FC Platinum v Yadah (Mandava); Black Rhinos v Manica Diamonds (Vengere); Tenax v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Sakubva)

Sunday: Cranborne Bullets v Triangle (Vengere); Bulawayo Chiefs v Herentals (Luveve); Dynamos v Highlanders (NSS)

Source - The Herald
More on: #Dembare, #Bosso, #Battle

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa off to Lesotho PM's inauguration

1 hr ago | 442 Views

Sikhala on world radar

1 hr ago | 485 Views

ZAPU savages Britain and EU

1 hr ago | 277 Views

China backs Zimbabwe in fighting external interference

1 hr ago | 110 Views

Zanu-PF targets civil servants

1 hr ago | 283 Views

Zimbabwe sliding into dictatorship - report

1 hr ago | 248 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs to fall from grace

1 hr ago | 417 Views

US, UK dismiss Zimbabwe's anti-sanctions marches

1 hr ago | 139 Views

'Zanu-PF politicising education'

1 hr ago | 44 Views

NewsDay barred from Zanu-PF congress over 'fiction articles'

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe in intensive polio vaccine programme

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Businessman loses $24,000 to homeless conman

1 hr ago | 145 Views

Zimbabwe transport ministry underfunded

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Bogus soil testing companies on the prowl

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Tobacco sales rake in US$650,3 million

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Tough time ahead for 'zvakarongeka' Ncube

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Bulawayo Eastern Suburbs to go without water

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Prison Break in Beitbridge!

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Man killed for reprimanding foul-mouthed friend

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Family searches for missing 11 year old son

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Jeys Marabini ready to perform at Zimbabwe Jazz fest

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Fresh water woes for Bulawayo suburbs

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zanu-PF sharpening strategies for outright win

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

NUST cleared to start medical school

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zanu-PF structures endorse Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Hubby killer appears in court

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Mom pleads insanity in killing 4 children

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa salutes Africa anti-sanctions stance

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Zimbabwe's Chevrons target Pakistan upset

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe funeral policies face scrutiny

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Man in Zimbabwe army uniform shot outside Russian embassy in Harare

2 hrs ago | 807 Views

Mnangagwa's ally acquitted of fraud

11 hrs ago | 414 Views

Zimbabwe clears 90% of debt to airlines

11 hrs ago | 366 Views

US govt issues alert for a possible terror attack in Sandton

11 hrs ago | 675 Views

Dembare, Bosso play for pride in Sunday premiership clash

11 hrs ago | 169 Views

Mnangagwa signs law for complaints against security forces

11 hrs ago | 511 Views

Man hangs self at Apostolic shrine

15 hrs ago | 1130 Views

Zimbabweans being swindled of millions by foreigners due to lies about sanctions

16 hrs ago | 987 Views

Is corruption in Zimbabwe because of crooked minds or purely cruel idiocy?

16 hrs ago | 228 Views

WATCH: South Africa's Nombulelo Mhlongo charms Bulawayo

22 hrs ago | 1365 Views

Russian leader mourns Mnangagwa grandson's death

22 hrs ago | 2755 Views

Thumbs up to a renewed ZANU PF!

26 Oct 2022 at 07:09hrs | 3582 Views

Zimbabwe police flagged over Zanu-PF bias

26 Oct 2022 at 06:11hrs | 1541 Views

Angry caller attacks Zanu-PF's Mugwadi and Masarira on national radio

26 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 3761 Views

Fraudster forges court order using magistrate's stamp to 'fix' ex-wife

26 Oct 2022 at 06:03hrs | 1283 Views

Zimbabwe Defence Forces chief in SA for meetings with counterpart

26 Oct 2022 at 06:03hrs | 1824 Views

Rogue Zimbabwe civil society sponsor accusations of shrinking democratic space and protests

26 Oct 2022 at 06:03hrs | 293 Views

Bulawayo residents boycott anti-sanctions campaign

26 Oct 2022 at 06:02hrs | 1059 Views

Zanu-PF politburo heads for shake-up

26 Oct 2022 at 06:02hrs | 1131 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days