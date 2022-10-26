Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF structures endorse Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ALL Zanu-PF wings and structures have endorsed President Mnangagwa as the party sole presidential candidate ahead of next year elections with the youth league yesterday saying his works speak volumes of his commitment to the transformation of Zimbabwe.

After yesterday's Politburo meeting, Zanu-PF spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa said all wings of the party have endorsed the candidature of President Mnangagwa as he is leading Zimbabwe to the promised land.

He also added that President Mnangagwa is expected during the course of the Zanu-PF congress to dissolve the Politburo, which had its last session yesterday before appointing a new one, in a culmination of democratic processes held throughout the year.

"It is the last session of the Politburo, as you all know it's the Secretariat of the Central Committee In between Congresses. Politburo kicks off the beginning of the congress. Everything is now in place for the official opening of the Congress on Friday. We are going to have a Central Committee tomorrow (today) ," he said.

He said President gave a summary of the achievements made by the Politburo members to date.

  The developments made so far, Mutsvangwa said, have a bearing on the party as the nation goes towards harmonised elections next year.

 "We held our last politburo today (yesterday) and tomorrow (today) we are going to have a Central Committee meeting. All invited delegates are already here for the Congress. All diplomats based in Zimbabwe are invited to attend the congress. Most of them have confirmed attendance. Some of them have been accredited, while others will be accredited tomorrow (today).

All the provinces and party organs have endorsed President Mnangagwa because of the works he has done," he said.

He added that  sister revolutionary parties from the region and beyond such as Chama Cha Mapinduzi of Tanzania, Frelimo of Mozambique, South Africa's African National Congress, People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola, South West Africa People's Organisation of Namibia, Botswana Democratic Party, Malawi Congress Party and the Palestine Liberation Organisation are already in the country for the historic event.

Mutsvangwa also congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping for being elected as general secretary of the Communist Party of China party for an unprecedented third term.

Meanwhile, the Zanu-PF Youth league also nominated and endorsed President Mnangagwa as the First Secretary of the party as well as the sole party presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections.

Zanu-PF deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs John Paradza said President Mnangagwa is the party's sole candidate for the 2023 harmonised elections.

"We have endorsed President Mnangagwa because of what he has done to the youths. He created employment for the youth, offered land to the youth, opening opportunities for the youth in the mining sector. As the vanguard of the party, we have seen it fit that President Mnangagwa remain in office to complete his projects across the country," he said.

Source - The Herald

Comments


