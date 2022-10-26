Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

NUST cleared to start medical school

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE National University of Science and Technology (Nust) Faculty of Medicine has been granted Medical School status after meeting international standards, a development that will see it increasing enrolment of medical students thereby contributing immensely to the training of doctors.

Nust introduced the Faculty of Medicine in 2005, but was limited to enrolling 25 medical students per year.

Since 2005, the university has been under assessment over its capacity to produce quality doctors.

The university has met local and international requirements to start a medical school.

In line with the new status, the Medical School will be able to enrol more students, starting next year.

Nust Faculty of Medicine executive dean Professor Elopy Sibanda said this during a tour of the school by Iranian specialist doctors.

The Medical School is still housed at Mpilo Central Hospital although Ekusileni Medical Centre is set to be transformed into a Nust-run specialist training institution.

The Iranian doctors are in the country to establish areas of cooperation.

Prof Sibanda said the university is overwhelmed by demand for places from students who want to study medicine.

He said the students are high flyers who scored 15 points in science subjects for males at Advanced Level and 14 points for females.

He said the university receives up to 600 applicants but was only recruiting 25 students. This is however going to change with the new status.

"Per year we have 25 students and we have 100 students in total. We were given that number because we were starting off so we were still being monitored. It's only this year that we have been accredited as a Medical School and after accreditation we have been allowed to increase the intake to 60 students starting in January," said Prof Sibanda.

He said increased enrolment figures will result in Zimbabwe reducing the doctor to patient ratio.

Prof Sibanda said Nust will still limit the number of doctors being trained in order to produce quality graduands.

"The level of demand is very high and the candidates are very highly qualified. Therefore, if we expand these services, we should be able to offer more. There is a World Health Organisation recommended ratio of patient to doctor and we can achieve that if we train more doctors. We want to train specialists as well so that as a country we provide specialist services," he said.

Prof Sibanda said the visit by the Iranian specialist doctors was important considering the new thrust of the  Nust Faculty of Medicine.

Nust has been tasked to develop Ekusileni Medical Centre into a specialist training hospital post Covid-19 pandemic.

Prof Sibanda said Ekusileni Medical Centre remains a Covid-19 admission hospital and Nust will move in once the pandemic is over. " We want to benefit from the expertise of the Iranians and others through bringing in specialists into the country so that people do not seek specialist services in other countries. Our students are very bright and many qualify to train as specialist doctors," he said.

The delegation of Iranian doctors consists of a dermatologist, paediatrician, urologist, ophthalmologist, gynaecologist, otolaryngologist, pharmacist, orthopaedic and a surgeon.

"We are pleased to host a delegation of 12 specialists from Iran. We were notified about their presence yesterday by the Ministry of Health and Child Care. We are quite happy to host them and learn from them as we share experiences. We want as a young university to work together with for example University of Tehran which is about 600 years old. They have a lot of experience and as such we will benefit a lot by working with them," said Prof Sibanda.

Iranian surgeon Prof Mahdi Mesgarani Torghabeh said they were looking forward to working with the Nust Medical School, especially in specialist training of medical students.

"We can work to make it better in different specialties and we talked about this with our colleagues but the Ministry of Health and Child Care and our embassy will give direction on the way forward," said Prof Torghabeh.

He said the collaboration will benefit both Zimbabwe and Iran as both nations have experiences to share  in the medical field.

Prof Torghabeh said they had requested Nust School of Medicine to present a paper on areas where they need help and they will take it from there.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Nust, #Medical, #School

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa off to Lesotho PM's inauguration

1 hr ago | 443 Views

Sikhala on world radar

1 hr ago | 486 Views

ZAPU savages Britain and EU

1 hr ago | 277 Views

China backs Zimbabwe in fighting external interference

1 hr ago | 110 Views

Zanu-PF targets civil servants

1 hr ago | 283 Views

Zimbabwe sliding into dictatorship - report

1 hr ago | 251 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs to fall from grace

1 hr ago | 419 Views

US, UK dismiss Zimbabwe's anti-sanctions marches

1 hr ago | 140 Views

'Zanu-PF politicising education'

1 hr ago | 45 Views

NewsDay barred from Zanu-PF congress over 'fiction articles'

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe in intensive polio vaccine programme

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Businessman loses $24,000 to homeless conman

1 hr ago | 145 Views

Zimbabwe transport ministry underfunded

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Bogus soil testing companies on the prowl

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Tobacco sales rake in US$650,3 million

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Tough time ahead for 'zvakarongeka' Ncube

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Bulawayo Eastern Suburbs to go without water

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Prison Break in Beitbridge!

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Man killed for reprimanding foul-mouthed friend

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Family searches for missing 11 year old son

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Jeys Marabini ready to perform at Zimbabwe Jazz fest

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Fresh water woes for Bulawayo suburbs

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zanu-PF sharpening strategies for outright win

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Zanu-PF structures endorse Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Dembare, Bosso in low stakes Battle of Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Hubby killer appears in court

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Mom pleads insanity in killing 4 children

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa salutes Africa anti-sanctions stance

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Zimbabwe's Chevrons target Pakistan upset

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe funeral policies face scrutiny

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Man in Zimbabwe army uniform shot outside Russian embassy in Harare

2 hrs ago | 808 Views

Mnangagwa's ally acquitted of fraud

11 hrs ago | 414 Views

Zimbabwe clears 90% of debt to airlines

11 hrs ago | 366 Views

US govt issues alert for a possible terror attack in Sandton

11 hrs ago | 675 Views

Dembare, Bosso play for pride in Sunday premiership clash

11 hrs ago | 169 Views

Mnangagwa signs law for complaints against security forces

11 hrs ago | 511 Views

Man hangs self at Apostolic shrine

15 hrs ago | 1131 Views

Zimbabweans being swindled of millions by foreigners due to lies about sanctions

16 hrs ago | 987 Views

Is corruption in Zimbabwe because of crooked minds or purely cruel idiocy?

16 hrs ago | 228 Views

WATCH: South Africa's Nombulelo Mhlongo charms Bulawayo

22 hrs ago | 1366 Views

Russian leader mourns Mnangagwa grandson's death

22 hrs ago | 2755 Views

Thumbs up to a renewed ZANU PF!

26 Oct 2022 at 07:09hrs | 3583 Views

Zimbabwe police flagged over Zanu-PF bias

26 Oct 2022 at 06:11hrs | 1541 Views

Angry caller attacks Zanu-PF's Mugwadi and Masarira on national radio

26 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 3761 Views

Fraudster forges court order using magistrate's stamp to 'fix' ex-wife

26 Oct 2022 at 06:03hrs | 1283 Views

Zimbabwe Defence Forces chief in SA for meetings with counterpart

26 Oct 2022 at 06:03hrs | 1824 Views

Rogue Zimbabwe civil society sponsor accusations of shrinking democratic space and protests

26 Oct 2022 at 06:03hrs | 293 Views

Bulawayo residents boycott anti-sanctions campaign

26 Oct 2022 at 06:02hrs | 1059 Views

Zanu-PF politburo heads for shake-up

26 Oct 2022 at 06:02hrs | 1131 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days