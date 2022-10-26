Latest News Editor's Choice


Jeys Marabini ready to perform at Zimbabwe Jazz fest

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
JAZZ muso, Jeys Marabini who was no longer to perform due to a debilitating illness is ready to return to the stage for his first public performance.

The legendary musician is set to reunite with fans in Harare on Saturday where he is billed to perform at the Zimbabwe Jazz Festival. He will share the stage with jazz crème de la crème artistes that include Louis Mhlanga, Jazz Invitation, Dudu, Intotal, TGV Entertainment, Prince Edward School Jazz Band and Tanga WekwaSando.

The festival will be held at Alliance Francaise in Harare.

Jeys said he is geared up for his comeback gig which has been necessitated by calls from event promoters and the public for him to return to the stage.

Ordinarily, Jeys had scheduled a gig dubbed "Extra Ordinary Welcome Back Show and 10th Album launch" for November 26. This would have been his first public performance.

"I'm looking forward to this show. After I got sick, I had to hang my instruments, so this will be my first gig. People heard that I'm now better and saw it fit for me to come and perform at the jazz gig. It's an honour to be part of a lineup with great musicians like Louis Mhlanga, Dudu and Tanga WekwaSando.

"This is also good for me as a musician coming from the Matabeleland region," said Jeys.

The fifth edition of the Zimbabwe Jazz Festival 2022 will be a two-day music extravaganza starting in Bulawayo on Friday before concluding in Harare on Saturday. The show in Bulawayo will be a free one and will see township jazz exponents The Cool Crooners, Rute Mbangwa, Ngoma iNgoma and jazz ensemble Buhle leNgqondo entertaining the crowd.

The Zimbabwe Jazz Festival which has been a constant fixture in the capital city will be held under the theme, "Creative Freedom" and this will be the first time that it extends to other cities.

Source - The Chronicle
