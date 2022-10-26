Family searches for missing 11 year old son

News / National

by Staff reporter

A BULAWAYO family is searching for a 11-year-old boy from Pumula suburb who went missing last week.The boy is in Grade Six at Babambeni Primary School in Pumula.Promise Ncube was last seen by his mother Ms Thobekile Dube when he left home saying he was going to do school homework.The mother does not know where he went.The case was reported at Pumula Police Station.The mother is traumatised by the disappearance of her child."We are worried about the whereabouts of the child and we appeal to members of the public to assist us in searching for him," said Ms Dube.Anyone who has information that may help locate Promise may call Ms Dube on 0777325906 or report to the nearest police station.Last year, 16 Zimbabweans, three from Bulawayo were on the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) missing persons list after they disappeared on different dates.Interpol is an international organisation that facilitates worldwide police cooperation and crime control.It lists missing persons on its Yellow Notice.11 Zimbabweans from different parts of the country disappeared locally while five others disappeared in South Africa.