Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tobacco sales rake in US$650,3 million

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE has realised US$650,3 million from tobacco sales this year, up 10,3% compared to last year, statistics from the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) show.

Last year, the southern African country earned US$589,6 million from the sale of 211,1 million kilogrammes of tobacco.

"TIMB wishes to advise all stakeholders that the final sale of tobacco for the 2022 tobacco marketing season was on 21 October 2022. Therefore, all contract and auction floors are closed. As of October 21, 2022, a total of 212 711 370 kilogrammes of tobacco had been sold at a value of US$650 308 534,"  TIMB said in an update on Tuesday.

"This is an increase when compared to 211 100 219 kilogrammes sold during the same period in 2021 at a value of US$589 573 827. The increase in tobacco sold as well as the value is evidence of our efforts as an industry to establish a US$5 billion industry by 2025."

Average tobacco price for 2022 stood at US$3,06 per kg compared to the US$2,79 realised the previous selling season.

Apart from erratic rainfall which affected planting, farmers were affected by viability issues. For instance, the costs of production went up as demand for the United States dollar component in the operations grew.

The farmers' problems were compounded by the government's insistence that only 75% of the sales would be paid in the greenback. While the remaining 25% would be paid in the local currency, converted at the prevailing auction exchange rate on the day of sale.

The tobacco selling season is one of the few times that the government receives foreign currency but farmers complain that they lose out because their input and labour costs are paid for in foreign currency.

Tobacco is a capital-intensive cash crop.

Due to these factors among others, the number of new tobacco growers for the 2021/22 season declined by 50% compared to the previous year, TIMB noted.

As a result, tobacco hectarage decreased by 11% from 125 176ha to 110 770ha.

Tobacco production in the country remains heavily dependent on rainfall which makes it susceptible to climate change. False and flush ripening of the tobacco crop were experienced due to excessive rain, resulting in barn space being a major constraint.

In its 2021 annual report, TIMB reported that the Far East had been the top-most destination for Zimbabwean tobacco since 2012, absorbing 52% of total tobacco exports in 2016 and 40% in 2021. Of that market, China and Indonesia are the main buyers of Zimbabwean tobacco.

The board also revealed that the European Union and Africa were also significant destinations for Zimbabwean tobacco — absorbing a combined 38% of total tobacco exports in 2021.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe
More on: #Tobacco, #Sales, #Timb

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa off to Lesotho PM's inauguration

1 hr ago | 443 Views

Sikhala on world radar

1 hr ago | 486 Views

ZAPU savages Britain and EU

1 hr ago | 277 Views

China backs Zimbabwe in fighting external interference

1 hr ago | 110 Views

Zanu-PF targets civil servants

1 hr ago | 283 Views

Zimbabwe sliding into dictatorship - report

1 hr ago | 249 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs to fall from grace

1 hr ago | 419 Views

US, UK dismiss Zimbabwe's anti-sanctions marches

1 hr ago | 140 Views

'Zanu-PF politicising education'

1 hr ago | 45 Views

NewsDay barred from Zanu-PF congress over 'fiction articles'

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe in intensive polio vaccine programme

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Businessman loses $24,000 to homeless conman

1 hr ago | 145 Views

Zimbabwe transport ministry underfunded

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Bogus soil testing companies on the prowl

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Tough time ahead for 'zvakarongeka' Ncube

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Bulawayo Eastern Suburbs to go without water

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Prison Break in Beitbridge!

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Man killed for reprimanding foul-mouthed friend

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Family searches for missing 11 year old son

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Jeys Marabini ready to perform at Zimbabwe Jazz fest

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Fresh water woes for Bulawayo suburbs

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zanu-PF sharpening strategies for outright win

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

NUST cleared to start medical school

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zanu-PF structures endorse Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Dembare, Bosso in low stakes Battle of Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Hubby killer appears in court

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Mom pleads insanity in killing 4 children

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa salutes Africa anti-sanctions stance

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Zimbabwe's Chevrons target Pakistan upset

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe funeral policies face scrutiny

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Man in Zimbabwe army uniform shot outside Russian embassy in Harare

2 hrs ago | 808 Views

Mnangagwa's ally acquitted of fraud

11 hrs ago | 414 Views

Zimbabwe clears 90% of debt to airlines

11 hrs ago | 366 Views

US govt issues alert for a possible terror attack in Sandton

11 hrs ago | 675 Views

Dembare, Bosso play for pride in Sunday premiership clash

11 hrs ago | 169 Views

Mnangagwa signs law for complaints against security forces

11 hrs ago | 511 Views

Man hangs self at Apostolic shrine

15 hrs ago | 1131 Views

Zimbabweans being swindled of millions by foreigners due to lies about sanctions

16 hrs ago | 987 Views

Is corruption in Zimbabwe because of crooked minds or purely cruel idiocy?

16 hrs ago | 228 Views

WATCH: South Africa's Nombulelo Mhlongo charms Bulawayo

22 hrs ago | 1365 Views

Russian leader mourns Mnangagwa grandson's death

22 hrs ago | 2755 Views

Thumbs up to a renewed ZANU PF!

26 Oct 2022 at 07:09hrs | 3583 Views

Zimbabwe police flagged over Zanu-PF bias

26 Oct 2022 at 06:11hrs | 1541 Views

Angry caller attacks Zanu-PF's Mugwadi and Masarira on national radio

26 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 3761 Views

Fraudster forges court order using magistrate's stamp to 'fix' ex-wife

26 Oct 2022 at 06:03hrs | 1283 Views

Zimbabwe Defence Forces chief in SA for meetings with counterpart

26 Oct 2022 at 06:03hrs | 1824 Views

Rogue Zimbabwe civil society sponsor accusations of shrinking democratic space and protests

26 Oct 2022 at 06:03hrs | 293 Views

Bulawayo residents boycott anti-sanctions campaign

26 Oct 2022 at 06:02hrs | 1059 Views

Zanu-PF politburo heads for shake-up

26 Oct 2022 at 06:02hrs | 1131 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days