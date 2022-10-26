Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe sliding into dictatorship - report

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ZIMBABWE is among 20 countries whose citizens are increasingly living under authoritarian rule, according to the latest 2022 World Justice Project (WJP) Rule of Law Index.

The report says lack of adherence to the rule of law in the country had worsened in the past year.

According to the findings from 140 surveyed countries, Zimbabwe's overall rule of law score decreased by less than 1%.

The country was ranked 124th after rising three positions from last year.

Regionally, Zimbabwe was ranked 28th out of 34 countries in sub-Saharan Africa.

The region's top performer on rule of law is Rwanda, ranked 42nd followed by Mauritius and Namibia.

The three countries with the lowest scores in the region are Mauritania, Cameroon and the Democratic Republic of Congo (137th globally).

"The World Justice Project's original data in 140 countries and jurisdictions shows that adherence to the rule of law fell in 61% of countries this year, including Zimbabwe," the report read.

"Globally, 4,4 billion people live in countries where rule of law has declined over the past year. Index data shows that authoritarian trends that predate the pandemic, such as weaker checks on Executive power and increased attacks on the media, continue to erode the rule of law globally."

The WJP Rule of Law Index measures the extent to which those who govern are bound and held accountable by law.

Zimbabwe scored better in the civil justice index where it was ranked 99th, on an index which measures the accessibility of civil justice systems in the country.

The country was also ranked 94th on the criminal justice index which measures the effectiveness of the criminal justice system as a key aspect of the ruleof law in redressing grievances and bringing action against individuals for offences against society.

WJP executive director Elizabeth Andersen said: "We are emerging from the pandemic, but the global rule of law recession continues. At its heart, rule of law is about fairness — that is, accountability, equal rights, and justice for all. And a less fair world is bound to be a more volatile one."

Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, his Information ministry counterpart Monica Mutsvangwa and her deputy Kindness Paradza were not picking calls.

Ministers and other government officials are attending the Zanu-PF elective congress.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa off to Lesotho PM's inauguration

1 hr ago | 443 Views

Sikhala on world radar

1 hr ago | 486 Views

ZAPU savages Britain and EU

1 hr ago | 277 Views

China backs Zimbabwe in fighting external interference

1 hr ago | 110 Views

Zanu-PF targets civil servants

1 hr ago | 283 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs to fall from grace

1 hr ago | 419 Views

US, UK dismiss Zimbabwe's anti-sanctions marches

1 hr ago | 140 Views

'Zanu-PF politicising education'

1 hr ago | 44 Views

NewsDay barred from Zanu-PF congress over 'fiction articles'

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe in intensive polio vaccine programme

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Businessman loses $24,000 to homeless conman

1 hr ago | 145 Views

Zimbabwe transport ministry underfunded

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Bogus soil testing companies on the prowl

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Tobacco sales rake in US$650,3 million

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Tough time ahead for 'zvakarongeka' Ncube

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Bulawayo Eastern Suburbs to go without water

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Prison Break in Beitbridge!

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Man killed for reprimanding foul-mouthed friend

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Family searches for missing 11 year old son

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Jeys Marabini ready to perform at Zimbabwe Jazz fest

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Fresh water woes for Bulawayo suburbs

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zanu-PF sharpening strategies for outright win

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

NUST cleared to start medical school

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zanu-PF structures endorse Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Dembare, Bosso in low stakes Battle of Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Hubby killer appears in court

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Mom pleads insanity in killing 4 children

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa salutes Africa anti-sanctions stance

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Zimbabwe's Chevrons target Pakistan upset

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe funeral policies face scrutiny

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Man in Zimbabwe army uniform shot outside Russian embassy in Harare

2 hrs ago | 807 Views

Mnangagwa's ally acquitted of fraud

11 hrs ago | 414 Views

Zimbabwe clears 90% of debt to airlines

11 hrs ago | 366 Views

US govt issues alert for a possible terror attack in Sandton

11 hrs ago | 675 Views

Dembare, Bosso play for pride in Sunday premiership clash

11 hrs ago | 169 Views

Mnangagwa signs law for complaints against security forces

11 hrs ago | 511 Views

Man hangs self at Apostolic shrine

15 hrs ago | 1130 Views

Zimbabweans being swindled of millions by foreigners due to lies about sanctions

16 hrs ago | 987 Views

Is corruption in Zimbabwe because of crooked minds or purely cruel idiocy?

16 hrs ago | 228 Views

WATCH: South Africa's Nombulelo Mhlongo charms Bulawayo

22 hrs ago | 1365 Views

Russian leader mourns Mnangagwa grandson's death

22 hrs ago | 2755 Views

Thumbs up to a renewed ZANU PF!

26 Oct 2022 at 07:09hrs | 3583 Views

Zimbabwe police flagged over Zanu-PF bias

26 Oct 2022 at 06:11hrs | 1541 Views

Angry caller attacks Zanu-PF's Mugwadi and Masarira on national radio

26 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 3761 Views

Fraudster forges court order using magistrate's stamp to 'fix' ex-wife

26 Oct 2022 at 06:03hrs | 1283 Views

Zimbabwe Defence Forces chief in SA for meetings with counterpart

26 Oct 2022 at 06:03hrs | 1824 Views

Rogue Zimbabwe civil society sponsor accusations of shrinking democratic space and protests

26 Oct 2022 at 06:03hrs | 293 Views

Bulawayo residents boycott anti-sanctions campaign

26 Oct 2022 at 06:02hrs | 1059 Views

Zanu-PF politburo heads for shake-up

26 Oct 2022 at 06:02hrs | 1131 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days