Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZAPU savages Britain and EU

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
OPPOSITION ZAPU president, Sibangilizwe Nkomo has said his party will not take an active role in calling for an end to the sanctions regime as this was a fight between those who founded Zanu-PF, Britain, and the leadership of their 'errant surrogates.'

Nkomo, whose decision to wade into the sanctions discussion came as Zanu-PF protested them at the US embassy, said the restrictions had not been put by Britain and the European Union (EU) as a means to removing the ruling party from power but to reform it without it losing its political influence.

He accused Britain of involving itself in succession matters within Zanu-PF, arguing it was evident they were not looking to unseat the party as has been alleged.

"Zapu has no doubt that the conflict between the European Union members and its partners are punitive measures imposed after a fallout between the founders and funders of Zanu-PF and their errant surrogate," said Nkomo.

"On the one hand, these ‘sanctions' seek to ‘reform', not remove Zanu-PF from power as evidenced by their continued bilateral partnerships and involvement of these parties in the internal politics of Zanu-PF, where they openly funded a military coup against Robert Mugabe.

"It is evidenced by their complete silence and conspiracy during the Gukurahundi genocide. If Zanu-PF deserved any sanctions, they were supposed to be imposed in 1983 before over 20 000 of our people perished," fumed Nkomo.

Zimbabwe, under sanctions since the early 2000s, has blamed them for its poor economic performance despite America, Britain and the EU disputing and arguing only a ‘select few individuals' were on their lists, hence had no impact on national trade.

Most Western countries have been accused by academics and ZAPU of conveniently remaining quiet as late President Robert Mugabe, then a darling, butchered civilians in the south-western part of the country.

Added Nkomo: "The biggest and real sanctions in Zimbabwe is Zanu-PF and their corruption, incompetence and intolerance.

"These devastating sanctions regime was imposed on us when the British conspired to impose their Zanu-PF surrogates on Zimbabweans in 1980. It is these sanctions the British and their partners should help remove."

Up until 2008, ZAPU formed part of Zanu-PF, having joined the two parties in a Unity Accord in 1987 as a means to stop the Gukurahundi genocide.

The revolutionary party, from whom Zanu-PF split in 1963, left the union under the leadership of late, former Cabinet minister and wartime intelligence supremo, Dumiso Dabengwa.

"By turning rogue, abusing human and property rights, abusing the Constitution and the right to vote, the regime invited these measures on themselves.

"It is lost on everybody that these sanctions are an incentive to reform and if these reforms are implemented, they should be removed," said Nkomo.

America which has 73 individuals and 37 entities on its sanctions list; and the UK with five individuals and one entity, have argued that their restrictions will only be removed once there is freeing democratic space, respect for basic human rights and a sustained fight against corruption.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #Zapu, #Britain,

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa off to Lesotho PM's inauguration

1 hr ago | 443 Views

Sikhala on world radar

1 hr ago | 486 Views

China backs Zimbabwe in fighting external interference

1 hr ago | 110 Views

Zanu-PF targets civil servants

1 hr ago | 283 Views

Zimbabwe sliding into dictatorship - report

1 hr ago | 249 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs to fall from grace

1 hr ago | 418 Views

US, UK dismiss Zimbabwe's anti-sanctions marches

1 hr ago | 140 Views

'Zanu-PF politicising education'

1 hr ago | 44 Views

NewsDay barred from Zanu-PF congress over 'fiction articles'

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe in intensive polio vaccine programme

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Businessman loses $24,000 to homeless conman

1 hr ago | 145 Views

Zimbabwe transport ministry underfunded

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Bogus soil testing companies on the prowl

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Tobacco sales rake in US$650,3 million

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Tough time ahead for 'zvakarongeka' Ncube

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Bulawayo Eastern Suburbs to go without water

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Prison Break in Beitbridge!

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Man killed for reprimanding foul-mouthed friend

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Family searches for missing 11 year old son

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Jeys Marabini ready to perform at Zimbabwe Jazz fest

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Fresh water woes for Bulawayo suburbs

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zanu-PF sharpening strategies for outright win

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

NUST cleared to start medical school

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zanu-PF structures endorse Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Dembare, Bosso in low stakes Battle of Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Hubby killer appears in court

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Mom pleads insanity in killing 4 children

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa salutes Africa anti-sanctions stance

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Zimbabwe's Chevrons target Pakistan upset

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe funeral policies face scrutiny

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Man in Zimbabwe army uniform shot outside Russian embassy in Harare

2 hrs ago | 807 Views

Mnangagwa's ally acquitted of fraud

11 hrs ago | 414 Views

Zimbabwe clears 90% of debt to airlines

11 hrs ago | 366 Views

US govt issues alert for a possible terror attack in Sandton

11 hrs ago | 675 Views

Dembare, Bosso play for pride in Sunday premiership clash

11 hrs ago | 169 Views

Mnangagwa signs law for complaints against security forces

11 hrs ago | 511 Views

Man hangs self at Apostolic shrine

15 hrs ago | 1130 Views

Zimbabweans being swindled of millions by foreigners due to lies about sanctions

16 hrs ago | 987 Views

Is corruption in Zimbabwe because of crooked minds or purely cruel idiocy?

16 hrs ago | 228 Views

WATCH: South Africa's Nombulelo Mhlongo charms Bulawayo

22 hrs ago | 1365 Views

Russian leader mourns Mnangagwa grandson's death

22 hrs ago | 2755 Views

Thumbs up to a renewed ZANU PF!

26 Oct 2022 at 07:09hrs | 3583 Views

Zimbabwe police flagged over Zanu-PF bias

26 Oct 2022 at 06:11hrs | 1541 Views

Angry caller attacks Zanu-PF's Mugwadi and Masarira on national radio

26 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 3761 Views

Fraudster forges court order using magistrate's stamp to 'fix' ex-wife

26 Oct 2022 at 06:03hrs | 1283 Views

Zimbabwe Defence Forces chief in SA for meetings with counterpart

26 Oct 2022 at 06:03hrs | 1824 Views

Rogue Zimbabwe civil society sponsor accusations of shrinking democratic space and protests

26 Oct 2022 at 06:03hrs | 293 Views

Bulawayo residents boycott anti-sanctions campaign

26 Oct 2022 at 06:02hrs | 1059 Views

Zanu-PF politburo heads for shake-up

26 Oct 2022 at 06:02hrs | 1131 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days