BREAKING: South Africa's Gwanda electricity supplier Matshela Koko arrested

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
South Africa National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Investigating Directorate has reportedly arrested former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko, his wife Mosima and his stepdaughter Koketso Choma on charges of corruption.  

According to reports coming form the neighbouring country, the charges relate to a multibillion-rand contract Eskom entered into with Swiss engineering company Asea Brown Boveri (ABB) in 2015.

It is said that ABB subcontracted to a local company, Impulse International, where Choma was a shareholder. She received R30 million from the deal, some of which then flowed to Mosima Koko.

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) recently signed a power purchasing agreement with Matshela Energy Limited, which will pave way for the construction of a 100 megawatt solar plant in the southern town of Gwanda.

More details to follow…



Source - Byo24News

