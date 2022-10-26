Knives out for Harare fertility doctor

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Reports reaching this scribe indicate that couples in Harare are mobilizing a petition to the Health Services Board and the Health Professions Council seeking an investigation and subsequent disciplinary action against one Dr Tinovimba Mhlanga a fertility specialist in Harare.Ten (10) couples are reported to have complained over the doctor's conduct, professionalism and success rate of his procedures.A couple who spoke to this reporter on condition of anonymity said they were not happy with the conduct of Dr Mhlanga and they sought a second opinion in Europe which proved that Dr Mhlanga had allegedly misdiagnosed them, the couple indicated that they had to exchange harsh words with Dr Mhlanga for him to release their results and medical records so that they could seek a second opinion.The couple then realized they were not the only ones who had been misdiagnosed or treated unprofessionally. They said they now have 10 other patients who have appended their signatures to the petition which is set to be delivered to the authorities later on Thursday.The embattled Dr Mhlanga is no stranger to controversy as he was arrested in 2021 charged with indecent assault after a woman told police he inserted his fingers in her vagina and inappropriately touched her breasts, but was later acquitted by the courts.Contacted for comment Dr. Mhlanga's phone was not reachable and his receptionist said he was not in the office to take the call on the landline.