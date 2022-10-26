Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: Chilling prophetic warning to SA singer Makhadzi

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago | Views
Imperial City Church leader Prophet Isaiah Brian Sovi has sent a chilling prophetic warning to South African top singer  Makhadzi (real nameNdivhudzannyi Ralivhona) warning of a harmful plot against her by those around her.

In a video that has gone viral all over internet, Prophet Sovi said, "I saw an attack on a woman who is an uprising artist who does music. I saw the name Makhadzi. Pray I saw an attack and I saw it very clearly. It was a Saturday. The Lord showed me that the day was a Saturday. I saw something happening to a level that harm would come to this individual because there are a lot of jealous elements and wrong people surrounding her who really just wants to use her and mess things up. I am taking time to pray for this individual, Let us all pray for her."

Prophet Sovi is known for his reputation in uttering prophecies that come to pass. He prophesied the decriminalization of homosexuality came to pass, leaking of the Pandora Papers, Cyclone Idai, the legal onslaught against Former Botswana President Lt General Seretse Khama Ian Khama among others.

Makhadzi was born and raised in Ha-Mashamba, Limpopo, her career began at the age of 12 as dancer prior pursuing a music career.

Watch the chilling Prophetic warming below:








Source - Byo24News

