Russia embassy shooting victim a soldier who wanted AK47 to fight touts

by Staff reporter
43 mins ago | Views
A man shot outside the Russian embassy in Harare on Wednesday night is a Zimbabwean soldier who wanted an AK47 to use in a fight with touts at a taxi rank, ZimLive reported.

The 24-year-old man was shot twice on his thigh and armpit after attempting to wrestle an AK47 rifle from a police officer guarding the embassy on Fife Avenue.

National police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi did not reveal the soldier's name in a statement issued Wednesday. He said the man was recovering in hospital and the investigation into the incident continues.

Diplomatic sources briefed on the investigation told ZimLive that moments before the embassy shooting at around 7.20PM, the soldier was involved in a physical confrontation with touts at a taxi rank for Bindura-bound buses on Sam Nujoma Street (formerly Second Street).

"In his anger, he walked to the Russian embassy where there was a police officer on guard duties. He demanded the gun from the officer who resisted and it appears they wrestled over the weapon until the soldier was shot," the source said.

Police are ruling out a robbery or political motive.

Source - zimlive
Most Popular In 7 Days