Lion spotted in Kwekwe suburbs

by Staff reporter
38 mins ago | Views
PANIC has gripped residents in Mbizo and Msasa Suburbs in Kwekwe after a lion was reportedly spotted in the area.

According to a message doing rounds on social media platforms, the lion is suspected to have escaped from Eye of the Wild, a sanctuary on the outskirts of Kwekwe.

It was reportedly spotted by a farmer who was working in his field on the outskirts of Kwekwe along Mvuma road, a few meters away from the sanctuary.

Eye of the Wild is a Trust specifically for orphaned or injured wild animals and has grown to become a resort destination.

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority regional manager, Ms Kwanele Manungo confirmed having received the alarm.

However, she said authorities at Eye of the Wild said their one and only lion was still at the sanctuary.

"Mr Austine of Eye of the Wild said their lion was still in their possession. So, we are now trying to ascertain where the lion might have come from," she said.

Ms Manungo said rangers were on the ground.

"We are on the ground as we speak as we try to track the lion if indeed it's there. This is after we received calls that a man heard a lion roar while in his fields so we are trying to ascertain if indeed it's there, but as of now there are no tracks of the said animal. Meanwhile we urge residents to remain alert and watch their steps," said Ms Manungo.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Lion, #Kwekwe, #Panic

