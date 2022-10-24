Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa to pick new 'surprise' Zanu-PF Politburo

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THERE is gnashing of teeth within Zanu-PF amid the impending announcement of a new Politburo expected to usher fresh blood and relegate the old guard to the peripheries.

The current Politburo will be dissolved during congress.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa will today preside over a crucial party Central Committee (CC) meeting in Harare, where constitutional amendments would be made in order to create additional Politburo portfolios to reward both loyalists and workhorses.

Fresh faces, as well as returnees, to the powerful Politburo are expected to be named on the final day of congress, Saturday. Mnangagwa has reportedly kept the list a closely guarded secret.

Zanu-PF insiders told NewZimbabwe.com the octogenarian leader wanted to ring changes to his inner circle in a power preservation matrix, which would result in purging of some of his contemporaries, and replacing them with ‘Young Turks.'

The 80-year-old Zanu-PF leader Wednesday hinted of the surprise omissions of traditional holders of key posts, who will be shunted to an obsure body to be known as "Council of Elders."

Zanu-PF bigwigs must adjust to life as ordinary card-carrying members following announcement of a new Politburo, he said.

"In whatever portfolios the party assigns us in the future, let us maintain the momentum we have demonstrated to date, while at the same time providing appropriate guidance to the lower structures of the party," Mnangagwa said while officially opening the penultimate Politburo Wednesday.

"No matter our portfolios in the future, let us remain unflinching and consistent as loyal, patriotic and committed members of Zanu-PF emboldened by the fact that in our party, leaders at every level are servants of the people, as such the most important position in Zanu-PF is to be a card-carrying member.

"The enthusiasm which was shown across the party amply demonstrates that Zanu-PF is alive and remains the only true defender of that we fought for."

Mnangagwa is expected to balance loyalty and competence ahead of his 2023 re-election bid.

Sources say constitutional changes would create new portfolios such as mines, and that of sport and arts, which will have substantive secretaries and deputies.

A surprise inclusion could be Local Government Deputy Minister, Marian Chombo, who owes to her cherry-picking and proverbial nine lives within Zanu-PF to supposed close links to First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, who is also expected to stay in the elite league.

Another cadre touted to make a shock entry into the Politburo is newly elected Bulawayo Central Committee member and treasury chief, Mthuli Ncube, who will likely land the finance secretary post traditionally held by Patrick Chinamasa.

ICT Minister, Jenfan Muswere of Manicaland is tipped for the technology portfolio owing to his unparalleled professional competencies and experience.

Controversial Mnangagwa blue-eyed boy, Zanu-PF Midlands Deputy Chairperson, Edison Chiherenge, is set to be unveiled as substantive youth secretary, a post previously held by the late Absolom Sikhosana who stayed in that portfolio for over a decade during late former president Robert Mugabe's rule.

Mnangagwa, sources said, would keep his two party deputies, Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi, in their respective posts.

According to Article 8 of the Zanu-PF Constitution, immediately after election of President and first secretary and members of the Central Committee, the President shall appoint from the newly-elected Central Committee two vice-presidents and second secretaries, the national chairperson, heads of departments of the Politburo, committee members of the Politburo and deputies to heads of departments.

The congress taking place at Robert Mugabe Square in Harare, starts this Thursday and ends Saturday.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa denied access to see Sikhala at Chikurubi Maximum Prison again

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Zimbabwe on the brink of its biggest wheat harvest in history

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Russian Embassy speaks on shooting incident

3 hrs ago | 433 Views

Lion spotted in Kwekwe suburbs

3 hrs ago | 368 Views

Zimbabwe stuns Pakistan

3 hrs ago | 209 Views

Mnangagwa approves acquisition of presidential jet, source says

3 hrs ago | 344 Views

Zanu-PF 'poll surge' faces Binga test after Mwonzora triggers 6 by-elections

3 hrs ago | 275 Views

Russia embassy shooting victim a soldier who wanted AK47 to fight touts

3 hrs ago | 309 Views

Carl Joshua Ncube bounces back

9 hrs ago | 494 Views

Singer Trish Nyawo releases Nguwo Chena lyric video

10 hrs ago | 153 Views

WATCH: Chilling prophetic warning to SA singer Makhadzi

10 hrs ago | 2133 Views

Knives out for Harare fertility doctor

11 hrs ago | 2481 Views

BREAKING: South Africa's Gwanda electricity supplier Matshela Koko arrested

11 hrs ago | 2213 Views

Chamisa off to Lesotho PM's inauguration

15 hrs ago | 3346 Views

Sikhala on world radar

15 hrs ago | 2855 Views

ZAPU savages Britain and EU

15 hrs ago | 1496 Views

China backs Zimbabwe in fighting external interference

15 hrs ago | 444 Views

Zanu-PF targets civil servants

15 hrs ago | 2398 Views

Zimbabwe sliding into dictatorship - report

15 hrs ago | 2525 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs to fall from grace

15 hrs ago | 1900 Views

US, UK dismiss Zimbabwe's anti-sanctions marches

15 hrs ago | 690 Views

'Zanu-PF politicising education'

15 hrs ago | 248 Views

NewsDay barred from Zanu-PF congress over 'fiction articles'

15 hrs ago | 401 Views

Zimbabwe in intensive polio vaccine programme

15 hrs ago | 110 Views

Businessman loses $24,000 to homeless conman

15 hrs ago | 771 Views

Zimbabwe transport ministry underfunded

15 hrs ago | 62 Views

Bogus soil testing companies on the prowl

15 hrs ago | 178 Views

Tobacco sales rake in US$650,3 million

15 hrs ago | 51 Views

Tough time ahead for 'zvakarongeka' Ncube

15 hrs ago | 700 Views

Bulawayo Eastern Suburbs to go without water

15 hrs ago | 245 Views

Prison Break in Beitbridge!

15 hrs ago | 370 Views

Man killed for reprimanding foul-mouthed friend

15 hrs ago | 322 Views

Family searches for missing 11 year old son

15 hrs ago | 387 Views

Jeys Marabini ready to perform at Zimbabwe Jazz fest

15 hrs ago | 84 Views

Fresh water woes for Bulawayo suburbs

15 hrs ago | 123 Views

Zanu-PF sharpening strategies for outright win

15 hrs ago | 150 Views

NUST cleared to start medical school

15 hrs ago | 340 Views

Zanu-PF structures endorse Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 232 Views

Dembare, Bosso in low stakes Battle of Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 89 Views

Hubby killer appears in court

15 hrs ago | 215 Views

Mom pleads insanity in killing 4 children

15 hrs ago | 172 Views

Mnangagwa salutes Africa anti-sanctions stance

15 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe's Chevrons target Pakistan upset

15 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwe funeral policies face scrutiny

15 hrs ago | 297 Views

Man in Zimbabwe army uniform shot outside Russian embassy in Harare

15 hrs ago | 3312 Views

Mnangagwa's ally acquitted of fraud

24 hrs ago | 515 Views

Zimbabwe clears 90% of debt to airlines

24 hrs ago | 453 Views

US govt issues alert for a possible terror attack in Sandton

24 hrs ago | 918 Views

Dembare, Bosso play for pride in Sunday premiership clash

24 hrs ago | 193 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days