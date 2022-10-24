Latest News Editor's Choice


Dembare under pressure to end Bosso jinx

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
HARARE giants Dynamos face mounting pressure as they seek to end a five-year winless jinx against traditional rivals Highlanders in a Castle Lager Premiership match set for the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The giants are set to clash in a low stakes Battle of Zimbabwe, where only the bragging rights are on the table after the championship race was wrapped up last week by FC Platinum.

DeMbare have not beaten their traditional rivals since 2017, when they were awarded the game in the boardroom on a 3-0 scoreline following crowd trouble at Barbourfields.

Dynamos last beat Highlanders in open play during the 2015 season.

But the two clubs have been involved in some intriguing duels before and after Independence.

The contests, which were later coined "The Battle of Zimbabwe", have headlined the domestic football landscape over the years.

But this clash comes as the giants are now fighting for the crumbs down the pecking order after FC Platinum won the 2021-2022 championship last weekend, with three games remaining.

Dynamos face a stiff challenge from Chicken Inn for the second place while Bosso are hoping for a strong finish to cement their position in the top four.

The Harare giants are coming from demoralising 0-1 defeat at Bulawayo Chiefs in their last game.

The technical team led by Tonderai Ndiraya are feeling the pressure and has for the fifth week running shunned from their regular media briefing roles.

The Glamour Boys, just like the other traditional giants CAPS United and Highlanders hold their weekly press conferences on Thursdays.

But in a week building to their Battle of Zimbabwe tie against their oldest rivals, the Dynamos management has decided to shut the media out.

Highlanders coach Baltemer Brito on the other hand, has delivered some worrying team news ahead of the "Battle of Zimbabwe".

Central midfielder Nqobizitha Masuku and defender Mbongeni Ndlovu are out of the game while Devine Mhindirira and Ariel Sibanda are being monitored by the medical team and could miss the game.

"Ariel has a groin injury. We do not know yet if he is going to be available for the match. We also have Mbongeni Ndlovu out for the game.

"We have Devine Mhindirira in doubt for the game. He has a stomach bug. It could have been caused by something he ate or drank.

"Nqobizitha Masuku felt some pain in the game against Chiefs which is why he was taken off at halftime. He was struggling to breath but he is being monitored," said Brito.

The first leg played at Barbourfields Stadium had to be decided via the boardroom after the match was abandoned due to hooliganism.

Both teams were fined, and the match was awarded to Highlanders on a 3-0 score line.

When the match was abandoned, Bosso were leading 1-0 after Washington Navaya had scored for Amahlolanyama.

Brito will be facing Dynamos for the first time since he took over at Bosso.

Since his arrival, Brito has overseen 14 league games, winning seven, losing two and managing five stalemates.

Fixtures:

Saturday: ZPC Kariba v Bulawayo City (Nyamhunga); Harare City v Whawha (NSS); Chicken Inn v CAPS Utd (Luveve); FC Platinum v Yadah (Mandava); Black Rhinos v Manica Diamonds (Vengere); Tenax v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Sakubva)

Sunday: Cranborne Bullets v Triangle (Vengere); Bulawayo Chiefs v Herentals (Luveve); Dynamos v Highlanders (NSS)

Source - The Herald
