Reza takes aim at Biti sideshow

Acting Deputy Prosecutor General Mr Michael Reza yesterday rubbished as irrelevant court submissions by Tendai Biti in a case of verbal assault on Ms Tatiana Aleshina that occurred in 2020.Instead of dwelling on the court case, Biti chose to bring some matters that had long been settled in higher courts.The issues he raised included the lack of an investment licence, Augur Investments operating illegally in Zimbabwe and the court challenge on the transfer of land to Augur Investments by Mr Allan Markham.Biti said Augur Investments had not done any construction work.Mr Reza accused Biti of doing a media show to distract the press from his assault case as he knew there were gullible reporters who would leave the matter at hand and dwell on the irrelevant side show.Biti went to town talking about Augur Investments yet the matter before the courts was on his assault of Ms Aleshina.Mr Reza said the submissions by Biti were meant to delay the actual case and were not helpful to the case before the courts.Mr Reza reminded the court that he had previously objected to the irrelevant submissions adding that Biti had also confirmed he did not know the person he was mentioning in his submissions.Mr Reza said Biti is deliberately submitted irrelevant submissions because he knows there are reporters who are here to write these relevant issues which have nothing to do with this case.Magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti-Guwuriro postponed the matter to October 31 for continuation.