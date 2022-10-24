Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Reza takes aim at Biti sideshow

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Acting Deputy Prosecutor General Mr Michael Reza yesterday rubbished as irrelevant court submissions by Tendai Biti in a case of verbal assault on Ms Tatiana Aleshina that occurred in 2020.

Instead of dwelling on the court case, Biti chose to bring some matters that had long been settled in higher courts.

The issues he raised included the lack of an investment licence, Augur Investments operating illegally in Zimbabwe and the court challenge on the transfer of  land to Augur Investments by Mr Allan Markham.  

Biti said Augur Investments had not done any construction work.

Mr Reza accused Biti of doing a media show to distract the press from his assault case as he knew there were gullible reporters who would leave the matter at hand and dwell on the irrelevant side show.  

Biti went to town talking about Augur Investments yet the matter before the courts was on his assault of Ms Aleshina.

Mr Reza said the submissions by Biti were meant to delay the actual case and were not helpful to the case before the courts.  

Mr Reza reminded the court that he had previously objected to the irrelevant submissions adding that Biti had also confirmed he did not know the person he was mentioning in his submissions.  

Mr Reza said Biti is deliberately submitted irrelevant submissions because he knows there are reporters who are here to write these relevant issues which have nothing to do with this case.  

Magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti-Guwuriro postponed the matter to October 31 for continuation.


Source - The Herald
More on: #Reza, #BIti, #Sideshow

Comments


Must Read

Man (33) caught in bush sex with Grade 7 pupil

1 hr ago | 504 Views

Co-wives trade blows over witchcraft accusations

1 hr ago | 215 Views

Mamelodi Sundowns target two Bulawayo youngsters

1 hr ago | 166 Views

Grade 7 pupil gives birth, writes exam from hospital bed

1 hr ago | 229 Views

Priest dresses down congregant during service

1 hr ago | 377 Views

Robbers attack Roman Catholic church

1 hr ago | 253 Views

Zanu-PF should not hide under sanctions

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

Chamisa dismiss claims he is weak to remove Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 306 Views

Mnangagwa's aide scoffs at Chamisa's ill-fated Chikurubi visit

2 hrs ago | 589 Views

Wife scalds husband's genitals in infidelity row

2 hrs ago | 406 Views

Chamisa attacks Zanu-PF for 'child abuse and terrorising citizens'

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zimbabwe police recover stolen South African registered vehicles

2 hrs ago | 259 Views

Mr Bean' causes huge 'rivalry' between Zimbabwe and Pakistan

2 hrs ago | 396 Views

Ramaphosa slams US for 'panic-driven' Sandton terror alert

2 hrs ago | 202 Views

Chamisa flags rights abuses

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Mnangagwa calls for peace, tolerance

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Flash floods hit Beitbridge

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

US, Zimbabwe in sanctions talks, claims Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Court blocks prisoners from voting

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Chinese embassy response to ZCTU statement

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Power crisis here to stay

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Blame Zanu-PF for causing sanctions

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe govt to decide district cropping patterns

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Biti continues ConCourt application

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Family bitter over 'abusive' cop's acquittal

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Mnangagwa's govt tightens screws on procurement

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Chamisa's councillors apply for joinder in mayoral election case

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

ZCTU accuses Chinese companies of rights' abuses

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

'Pregnancy fuelling teenage deaths'

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Spirit medium wades into chieftainship row

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Mpilo, UBH to get medical equipment

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe exporters object to latest forex electricity tariff

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Tormented Cowdray Park family leaves home

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates Chevrons

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

'Zimbabwe is unstoppable'

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Ramaphosa reiterates call to lift Zimbabwe sanctions

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Mnangagwa urges citizens to plant trees

3 hrs ago | 17 Views

Dembare under pressure to end Bosso jinx

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

Britain actually demanded Zimbabwe independence and majority rule before ZANU PF!

11 hrs ago | 490 Views

SADC's foolish tous pour un, un pour tous over sanctions must NOT spill into 2023 Zanu PF rigged elections

11 hrs ago | 256 Views

Chamisa denied access to see Sikhala at Chikurubi Maximum Prison again

14 hrs ago | 489 Views

Mnangagwa to pick new 'surprise' Zanu-PF Politburo

14 hrs ago | 1212 Views

Zimbabwe on the brink of its biggest wheat harvest in history

14 hrs ago | 496 Views

Russian Embassy speaks on shooting incident

15 hrs ago | 1057 Views

Lion spotted in Kwekwe suburbs

15 hrs ago | 890 Views

Zimbabwe stuns Pakistan

15 hrs ago | 685 Views

Mnangagwa approves acquisition of presidential jet, source says

15 hrs ago | 720 Views

Zanu-PF 'poll surge' faces Binga test after Mwonzora triggers 6 by-elections

15 hrs ago | 488 Views

Russia embassy shooting victim a soldier who wanted AK47 to fight touts

15 hrs ago | 648 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days