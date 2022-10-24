Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa congratulates Chevrons

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has congratulated the Zimbabwe senior men's cricket team following their spectacular triumph over Pakistan at the International Cricket Council Men's T20 World Cup that is underway in Australia.

The Chevrons beat Pakistan by one run at the Perth Stadium in a Super 12 Group 2 encounter yesterday.
President Mnangagwa, in congratulating the lads on Twitter even threw in a joke about Pakistan sending a fake Mr Bean to Zimbabwe.

"What a win for Zimbabwe! Congratulations to the Chevrons. Next time, send the real Mr Bean…#PakvsZim,'' tweeted President Mnangagwa.

Chevrons salute fans at Perth Stadium in Perth, Australia yesterday

The ongoing joke about ‘Mr Bean' emanated after a Pakistan man named Asif Muhammed traveled to Zimbabwe in 2016 and is a lookalike of the iconic British actor Rowan Atkinson. The Pakistan national presented himself as Atkinson and ‘duped' a number of people present at the event.

Ahead of the match, a Zimbabwean fan posted on Twitter that they were looking to settle scores with Pakistan on the cricket field as revenge for the Asian country sending a fake Mr Bean to Zimbabwe. The tweet went viral, leading to yesterday's game between Zimbabwe and Pakistan hilariously nicknamed the ‘Bean Derby'.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Man (33) caught in bush sex with Grade 7 pupil

1 hr ago | 507 Views

Co-wives trade blows over witchcraft accusations

1 hr ago | 216 Views

Mamelodi Sundowns target two Bulawayo youngsters

1 hr ago | 166 Views

Grade 7 pupil gives birth, writes exam from hospital bed

1 hr ago | 229 Views

Priest dresses down congregant during service

1 hr ago | 379 Views

Robbers attack Roman Catholic church

1 hr ago | 253 Views

Zanu-PF should not hide under sanctions

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

Chamisa dismiss claims he is weak to remove Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 307 Views

Mnangagwa's aide scoffs at Chamisa's ill-fated Chikurubi visit

2 hrs ago | 591 Views

Wife scalds husband's genitals in infidelity row

2 hrs ago | 406 Views

Chamisa attacks Zanu-PF for 'child abuse and terrorising citizens'

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zimbabwe police recover stolen South African registered vehicles

2 hrs ago | 259 Views

Mr Bean' causes huge 'rivalry' between Zimbabwe and Pakistan

2 hrs ago | 399 Views

Ramaphosa slams US for 'panic-driven' Sandton terror alert

2 hrs ago | 202 Views

Chamisa flags rights abuses

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Mnangagwa calls for peace, tolerance

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Flash floods hit Beitbridge

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

US, Zimbabwe in sanctions talks, claims Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Court blocks prisoners from voting

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Chinese embassy response to ZCTU statement

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Power crisis here to stay

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Blame Zanu-PF for causing sanctions

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe govt to decide district cropping patterns

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Biti continues ConCourt application

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Family bitter over 'abusive' cop's acquittal

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Mnangagwa's govt tightens screws on procurement

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Chamisa's councillors apply for joinder in mayoral election case

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

ZCTU accuses Chinese companies of rights' abuses

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

'Pregnancy fuelling teenage deaths'

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Spirit medium wades into chieftainship row

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Mpilo, UBH to get medical equipment

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe exporters object to latest forex electricity tariff

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Tormented Cowdray Park family leaves home

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

'Zimbabwe is unstoppable'

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Reza takes aim at Biti sideshow

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Ramaphosa reiterates call to lift Zimbabwe sanctions

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Mnangagwa urges citizens to plant trees

3 hrs ago | 17 Views

Dembare under pressure to end Bosso jinx

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

Britain actually demanded Zimbabwe independence and majority rule before ZANU PF!

11 hrs ago | 490 Views

SADC's foolish tous pour un, un pour tous over sanctions must NOT spill into 2023 Zanu PF rigged elections

11 hrs ago | 256 Views

Chamisa denied access to see Sikhala at Chikurubi Maximum Prison again

14 hrs ago | 489 Views

Mnangagwa to pick new 'surprise' Zanu-PF Politburo

14 hrs ago | 1212 Views

Zimbabwe on the brink of its biggest wheat harvest in history

14 hrs ago | 496 Views

Russian Embassy speaks on shooting incident

15 hrs ago | 1057 Views

Lion spotted in Kwekwe suburbs

15 hrs ago | 890 Views

Zimbabwe stuns Pakistan

15 hrs ago | 685 Views

Mnangagwa approves acquisition of presidential jet, source says

15 hrs ago | 720 Views

Zanu-PF 'poll surge' faces Binga test after Mwonzora triggers 6 by-elections

15 hrs ago | 488 Views

Russia embassy shooting victim a soldier who wanted AK47 to fight touts

15 hrs ago | 648 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days