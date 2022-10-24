Spirit medium wades into chieftainship row

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Goromonzi chieftaincy wrangle has taken a new twist after a spirit medium in the area informed government that a new traditional leader should be installed before November.The spirit medium did not, however, specify the consequences of government's failure to install the preferred chief.Villagers and other traditional leaders have been pushing government since last year to install a new chief to replace the incumbent, Chief Chikwaka (real name Witness Bungu) over claims that he was installed illegally.In a letter dated October 25, addressed to Local Government minister July Moyo, the villagers — through their lawyers from Matsikidze Law — said the spirit medium revealed that a new chief should be installed before November."We advise that on October 10, 2022, Benhura (tateguru), possessed one of the Chikwaka villagers indicating his displeasure at the pace at which this matter is being handled at the Ministry of Local Government as he has been airing his position with regards to the fact that nyika haina mambo (the land has no chief) since November 2012 and the matter has not been attended to," the letter read."Further Benhura also advised that he intends to give the rightful chief a traditional stuff and crown before the beginning of the month of November."Moyo could not be reached for comments despite several attempts. The villagers have written several letters to the government to intervene, without success.In the letters, the villagers said the serving chief was imposed on them on political grounds.Recently, police thwarted a planned demonstration by villagers over the matter.Chief Chikwaka is facing criminal charges for attempting to extort US$15 000 from one Tapiwa Freddy.The chief told Freddy that he would conceal rape charges against him brought by his former girlfriend, a broadcaster.The woman is Chief Chikwaka's niece.