Family bitter over 'abusive' cop's acquittal

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE mother of a 14-year-old Chitungwiza boy who was allegedly severely assaulted by a police constable leaving in their neighbourhood has protested the cop's acquittal.

Allegations were that Constable Lisini Ngilazi assaulted the juvenile in January 2020 for allegedly making noise with firecrackers.

The police officer allegedly "clamped" the boy's head between his legs and assaulted him.

The boy later developed a nose-bleeding problem.

Magistrate Brighton Danana acquitted Ngilazi in January this year.

But the mother of the juvenile feels that the matter was not properly handled.

"Justice was not served. It still pains deep down in my heart. This case made me lose confidence in police officers and the courts," she said.

"Surprisingly when he appeared before the police board in Chitungwiza, he pleaded guilty. We are so bitter."

On September 24 last year, a medical doctor, Alvis Katsande, testified in the trial.

In his report submitted in court, Katsande said he examined the minor on March 3, 2021 upon request by the police.

"As a result of the examination, I found the patient to be suffering from head injury, headache and epistaxis. The injuries were consistent with having been inflicted by a sharp object," he said in the report.

The medical doctor said the injuries were serious, although there was no possibility of permanent disability.

The Form 2 pupil told NewsDay that he developed a nose bleeding problem and severe headaches following the assault.

In his application for discharge, Ngilazi argued that the State failed to establish a case against him.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe
Most Popular In 7 Days