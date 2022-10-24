Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Biti continues ConCourt application

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change executive Tendai Biti yesterday continued with submission of papers in a case he is seeking referral of his assault trial to the Constitutional Court (ConCourt).

Biti is accused of verbally assaulting a Russian national, Tatiana Aleshina at the Magistrates Court in 2020.

The trial is yet to resume due to several court applications.

Yesterday, Biti submitted various papers in which he argues that he is a victim of State capture.

Biti submitted documents that include minutes of City of Harare council meetings held almost 10 years ago, documents prepared by Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) on Harare land and documents prepared by the Special Anti-corruption Unit on a Harare City and Sunshine Development company agreement.

He also submitted a collection of documents that include Justice Esther Muremba's judgments and other rulings in other matters, recorded statements by Zacc of former Harare town clerks Tendai Mahachi and former mayor Sekesai Makwavarara.

But acting deputy Prosecutor-General Michael Reza accused Biti of submitting irrelevant materials to attract  media attention.

Reza said this while objecting to Biti's submissions chronicling the history on how Augur Investments was formed.

"It's now four months while submitting this application. These submissions are not for this court because here we are having a simple assault case and not this Augur Investments case," Reza said.

"I previously objected to these irrelevant submissions. By his own admission, he said he doesn't know the person he is talking about of the happenings that he claimed took place in 2007 in Estonia. The assault case happened in 2020, can we be spared.

"There are reporters who are here to write his irrelevant submissions in this assault case. These submissions are not for this court because here we are having a simple assault case and not this Augur Investments case."

Magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti-Guwuriro postponed the matter to October 31 for continuation.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

