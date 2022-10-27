Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF boss under fire over mine

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A BID by Zanu-PF Mashonaland West Youth League secretary for administration, Tendai Chiwetu to grab Eiffe blue mine in Kadoma backfired after the ruling party slapped him with a prohibition order. According to a letter dated October 21, 2022, written by the ruling party provincial investigation chairperson Phineas Makombe, Chiwetu was handed a 'prohibition order' to pave way for the probe. In the letter, Chiwetu is accused of trying to access the mine in Kadoma.

"reference is made to the above where a complainant has been brought forward to the Youth League. In summary, the letter alleges that you ordered an illegal hostile takeover of Eiffe blue mine under (Sigmar mining company) from its owners and you acted contrary to the government's position on investments and property rights. You also acted super judicially and undermined the High court order," reads part of the letter, in our possession.

Chiwetu is accused of misrepresenting Zanu-PF Youth League by authorising one Tapiwa Gwande to act as a proxy on its behalf.

"You misrepresented the deputy secretary for administration for Youth Affairs (John Paradza) as a reference point. You put the name of the party into disrepute. All the above allegations suggest that you acted contrary to your expected mandate as Youth League secretary for administration spelt in Article (24) section (207) subsection (1,2,3,4) and acted in malice of the constitution as spelt out in chapter (4) Article (28) section 262 subsection (a,b,c, and e)," reads the letter.

He was barred from holding office.

"now, therefore, given the above in accordance with the party constitution in Article (10) of chapter (1), you are hereby prohibited with immediate effect to hold the office as secretary for administration. An investigation committee has been set up and further communication will be made available to you," reads the letter dated October 21. It is alleged that on October 10, 2022, Chiwetu wrote a letter granting party youths permission to operate a mine in Kadoma.

"The Zanu-PF national Youth League hereby authorises Takura Gwande to lead other youths' mining operations in Ward 16, peri-urban in Kadoma. The operations at Eiffel blue mine will benefit the youths of the community, which is in line with our President Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa's vision.

"The permitted operations will be monitored and managed by the national Youth League through Gwande. This project is predestined to employ young people, empower them as enshrined in vision 2030 and national Development Strategy 1 and also a mobilisation tool towards 2023 harmonised elections. Do not hesitate to contact deputy secretary for Youth Affairs (Hon John Paradza)," wrote Chiwetu.

Ironically, Paradza distanced himself from Chiwetu's letter.

"Whilst it is the Youth League's mandate to empower youths through various initiatives, the league does not impose itself on private property. As the vanguard of the party, it is rather the sole responsibility of the league to ensure that the Zimbabwean citizenry is protected and allowed to conduct their business in a non-intimidating manner as espoused by the 'Zimbabwe is open for business' mantra.

"It is, however, regrettable that allegations highlighted that Chiwetu wanted to grant some youths to carry out mining activities on your private property. So in view of the foregoing, please be informed that the Youth League does not condone such kind of behaviour and to this end measures will be taken to correct the anomaly," reads Paradza's letter in our possession.

On October 14, 2022, Stanley Chikokonya representing Sigmar Private Limited raised dust after he wrote to Paradza, party's vice president Kembo Mohadi and national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri complaining that the ruling party youths were abusing property rights.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Zanu-PF, #Boss, #Mine

Comments


Must Read

Govt bars Chinese 'brick plant' deal

1 hr ago | 163 Views

Government reviews New Limpopo Bridge tolling system

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Mnangagwa challenger frustrated with the courts' continued delays

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Ziyambi claims Chamisa is a 'pathological liar

2 hrs ago | 233 Views

Man (33) caught in bush sex with Grade 7 pupil

14 hrs ago | 3876 Views

Co-wives trade blows over witchcraft accusations

14 hrs ago | 1529 Views

Mamelodi Sundowns target two Bulawayo youngsters

14 hrs ago | 883 Views

Grade 7 pupil gives birth, writes exam from hospital bed

14 hrs ago | 1541 Views

Priest dresses down congregant during service

14 hrs ago | 2723 Views

Robbers attack Roman Catholic church

14 hrs ago | 1536 Views

Zanu-PF should not hide under sanctions

15 hrs ago | 832 Views

Chamisa dismiss claims he is weak to remove Zanu-PF

15 hrs ago | 854 Views

Mnangagwa's aide scoffs at Chamisa's ill-fated Chikurubi visit

15 hrs ago | 3006 Views

Wife scalds husband's genitals in infidelity row

15 hrs ago | 1162 Views

Chamisa attacks Zanu-PF for 'child abuse and terrorising citizens'

15 hrs ago | 277 Views

Zimbabwe police recover stolen South African registered vehicles

15 hrs ago | 740 Views

Mr Bean' causes huge 'rivalry' between Zimbabwe and Pakistan

15 hrs ago | 2185 Views

Ramaphosa slams US for 'panic-driven' Sandton terror alert

15 hrs ago | 660 Views

Chamisa flags rights abuses

15 hrs ago | 294 Views

Mnangagwa calls for peace, tolerance

15 hrs ago | 343 Views

Flash floods hit Beitbridge

15 hrs ago | 599 Views

US, Zimbabwe in sanctions talks, claims Zanu-PF

15 hrs ago | 293 Views

Court blocks prisoners from voting

15 hrs ago | 177 Views

Chinese embassy response to ZCTU statement

15 hrs ago | 366 Views

Power crisis here to stay

15 hrs ago | 198 Views

Blame Zanu-PF for causing sanctions

15 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zimbabwe govt to decide district cropping patterns

15 hrs ago | 66 Views

Biti continues ConCourt application

15 hrs ago | 95 Views

Family bitter over 'abusive' cop's acquittal

15 hrs ago | 225 Views

Mnangagwa's govt tightens screws on procurement

15 hrs ago | 230 Views

Chamisa's councillors apply for joinder in mayoral election case

16 hrs ago | 170 Views

ZCTU accuses Chinese companies of rights' abuses

16 hrs ago | 82 Views

'Pregnancy fuelling teenage deaths'

16 hrs ago | 101 Views

Spirit medium wades into chieftainship row

16 hrs ago | 179 Views

Mpilo, UBH to get medical equipment

16 hrs ago | 87 Views

Zimbabwe exporters object to latest forex electricity tariff

16 hrs ago | 137 Views

Tormented Cowdray Park family leaves home

16 hrs ago | 503 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates Chevrons

16 hrs ago | 142 Views

'Zimbabwe is unstoppable'

16 hrs ago | 163 Views

Reza takes aim at Biti sideshow

16 hrs ago | 102 Views

Ramaphosa reiterates call to lift Zimbabwe sanctions

16 hrs ago | 77 Views

Mnangagwa urges citizens to plant trees

16 hrs ago | 31 Views

Dembare under pressure to end Bosso jinx

16 hrs ago | 77 Views

Britain actually demanded Zimbabwe independence and majority rule before ZANU PF!

24 hrs ago | 711 Views

SADC's foolish tous pour un, un pour tous over sanctions must NOT spill into 2023 Zanu PF rigged elections

24 hrs ago | 356 Views

Chamisa denied access to see Sikhala at Chikurubi Maximum Prison again

27 Oct 2022 at 19:21hrs | 557 Views

Mnangagwa to pick new 'surprise' Zanu-PF Politburo

27 Oct 2022 at 19:20hrs | 1444 Views

Zimbabwe on the brink of its biggest wheat harvest in history

27 Oct 2022 at 19:19hrs | 578 Views

Russian Embassy speaks on shooting incident

27 Oct 2022 at 18:18hrs | 1300 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days