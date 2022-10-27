Zanu-PF boss under fire over mine

News / National

by Staff reporter

A BID by Zanu-PF Mashonaland West Youth League secretary for administration, Tendai Chiwetu to grab Eiffe blue mine in Kadoma backfired after the ruling party slapped him with a prohibition order. According to a letter dated October 21, 2022, written by the ruling party provincial investigation chairperson Phineas Makombe, Chiwetu was handed a 'prohibition order' to pave way for the probe. In the letter, Chiwetu is accused of trying to access the mine in Kadoma."reference is made to the above where a complainant has been brought forward to the Youth League. In summary, the letter alleges that you ordered an illegal hostile takeover of Eiffe blue mine under (Sigmar mining company) from its owners and you acted contrary to the government's position on investments and property rights. You also acted super judicially and undermined the High court order," reads part of the letter, in our possession.Chiwetu is accused of misrepresenting Zanu-PF Youth League by authorising one Tapiwa Gwande to act as a proxy on its behalf."You misrepresented the deputy secretary for administration for Youth Affairs (John Paradza) as a reference point. You put the name of the party into disrepute. All the above allegations suggest that you acted contrary to your expected mandate as Youth League secretary for administration spelt in Article (24) section (207) subsection (1,2,3,4) and acted in malice of the constitution as spelt out in chapter (4) Article (28) section 262 subsection (a,b,c, and e)," reads the letter.He was barred from holding office."now, therefore, given the above in accordance with the party constitution in Article (10) of chapter (1), you are hereby prohibited with immediate effect to hold the office as secretary for administration. An investigation committee has been set up and further communication will be made available to you," reads the letter dated October 21. It is alleged that on October 10, 2022, Chiwetu wrote a letter granting party youths permission to operate a mine in Kadoma."The Zanu-PF national Youth League hereby authorises Takura Gwande to lead other youths' mining operations in Ward 16, peri-urban in Kadoma. The operations at Eiffel blue mine will benefit the youths of the community, which is in line with our President Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa's vision."The permitted operations will be monitored and managed by the national Youth League through Gwande. This project is predestined to employ young people, empower them as enshrined in vision 2030 and national Development Strategy 1 and also a mobilisation tool towards 2023 harmonised elections. Do not hesitate to contact deputy secretary for Youth Affairs (Hon John Paradza)," wrote Chiwetu.Ironically, Paradza distanced himself from Chiwetu's letter."Whilst it is the Youth League's mandate to empower youths through various initiatives, the league does not impose itself on private property. As the vanguard of the party, it is rather the sole responsibility of the league to ensure that the Zimbabwean citizenry is protected and allowed to conduct their business in a non-intimidating manner as espoused by the 'Zimbabwe is open for business' mantra."It is, however, regrettable that allegations highlighted that Chiwetu wanted to grant some youths to carry out mining activities on your private property. So in view of the foregoing, please be informed that the Youth League does not condone such kind of behaviour and to this end measures will be taken to correct the anomaly," reads Paradza's letter in our possession.On October 14, 2022, Stanley Chikokonya representing Sigmar Private Limited raised dust after he wrote to Paradza, party's vice president Kembo Mohadi and national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri complaining that the ruling party youths were abusing property rights.