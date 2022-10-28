Matemadanda labels Owen Ncube a 'Grade 7 dropout'

News / National

by Staff reporter

FORMER Zanu-PF political commissar, Victor Matemadanda has advised fired State Security Minister Owen 'Mudha' Ncube to sit for Zimbabwe Schools Examinations Council (ZIMSEC)'s Grade Seven examinations in the latest round of factional fights within Zanu-PF over control of Gokwe district in Midlands.A leaked audio of Matemadanda fuming after being attacked by the Gokwe-Kana legislator at a rally at Gokwe Centre, meant for those within his camp, reveals deep-lying battles between Ncube and Matemadanda, who for years were inseparable.Matemadanda can be heard telling them to share the audio with Ncube, going as far as daring him to do as he pleases regards their fight so he learns.Ncube, who was relieved of state duties by President Emmerson Mnangagwa January this year for defying him and exhibiting violent tendencies, has now reverted to his godfather status in gold-rich Midlands province.Matemadanda, who is now Zimbabwe's ambassador to Mozambique, played a central role in the November 2017 coup that toppled late President Robert Mugabe and installed Mnangagwa as successor.The two, alongside Local Government Minister July Moyo, have since 2017 been the centres of power in Midlands province, in Mnangagwa's absence from Kwekwe where he was based.As polls close in, reports indicate both are angling for powerful positions to determine candidates.Already Gokwe-Nembudziya legislator Mayor Wadyajena, who is facing corruption allegations has been forced to seek sanctuary with Mnangagwa after concerted attacks by rivals led by Gokwe Kabuyani MP Spencer Tshuma and embattled Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) spokesperson, John Makamure.Ncube reportedly chanted 'pasi na Matemadanda' (down with Matemadanda) at the said rally, as is usually done at ruling party gatherings in reference to opposition officials.He is accused of having laid into the ambassador at the rally, which also served to denigrate fellow Midlands province leader and Zanu-PF member Paul Mavima."All people in Gokwe Kana know that I introduced him there, Mudha created animosity between me and the people of Gokwe after I installed him there while they said I was imposing on them someone from Kwekwe," said Matemadanda, who was recording himself from his Mozambique base."It is like he is fighting the air he breathes because he is fighting his own lifeline, the people he tells about me know that I am the one who made him."I want you to give him this audio so that he disputes it where he sees fit. I have done a lot for him and he has done a lot for me too."How can he say pasi neni, I have never said that about him and will never do that mainly because he is in the correct party. If he does not know what pasi naye means he will know soon."Matemadanda, who has a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) in Business Administration from the African Leadership Institute questioned if Ncube's attacks were not fuelled by spite for his academic excellence, while also urging him to stop lying that he holds a diploma in English."Compare those you want with the ones you are fighting. What do you want in a leader? If you want dull leaders you got them and you will fight all the wise ones."How do you in your normal senses refuse to be led by doctors, professors, and holders of recognised certificates but choose a river of dull people? This is what Jesus was referring to when he said let the blind lead the blind," he added."Can you justify why you hate Professor Mavima? Tell us so we know. Why do you hate Dr. Matemadanda?"You hate me for my education? Did I ever take your school fees? Go and pay for your own fees and write Grade 7 examinations. Do not go around lying to people about having a diploma in English. Have you ever seen it?"Matemadanda's earlier tiff with the Ncube faction was based on election into the party's Central Committee, where the ambassador was disqualified.He added: "Let them do as they please we will see where it ends, what I tell you is no one kicks a dead dog. The fact that they fight me in absentia means they fear me."This is bullshit, you do not know what you are doing. Some of them were taught party slogans by me, but now they inflate themselves like bullfrogs, very silly."Learn to build the party, if you do not have anything to say keep quiet, keeping quiet is not a sin."